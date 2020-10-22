Bulls general Steyn: It’s going to be a big battle against Bosch

While Morne Steyn says the level of expectation that he can single-handedly turn around the Bulls is unrealistic, the veteran Springbok flyhalf admits that he relishes being the general and he knows that he certainly won’t be a fringe player in Saturday’s crunch Super Rugby Unlocked match against the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld.

The 36-year-old Steyn is the last link to the Bulls’ glory days of 2007-2010 when they won three Super Rugby titles but he cannot turn a rebuilding team into a trophy-winning side on his own.

But South Africa’s leading all-time points-scorer in the competition – his tally of 1449 is second only to Dan Carter’s 1708 – believes Jake White’s team is on the verge of something good.

But having stuttered to victory over lowly Griquas and going down to the Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein in their first two matches this season, the Bulls really need to beat the Sharks – the pacesetters in South African rugby before Covid-19 struck – if they are to convince their fans.

“Especially after the loss to the Cheetahs, this is a big game for us, we need this one. It’s not as if we’ve lost three in a row, but we need to get back on the winning path quickly,” Steyn said at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday.

“It’s going to be difficult against the Sharks, but we had a good game against them four weeks ago and the vibe in the team is good. There are a lot of youngsters but Jake is handling them well and is giving us positive talk the whole time.

“Their kicking game was quite a weapon for the Sharks when we last played, but we handled it quite well. I can’t win matches on my own, but I enjoy being the general and making the tactical calls, and it makes it easier having Springboks like Duane Vermeulen, Ivan van Zyl and Embrose Papier around me. I just need to focus on my kicking game to make sure it’s 100% because Curwin Bosch is also a great kicker of the ball. It’s definitely going to be a battle between the flyhalves and I’m excited, it’s going to be a good day.”

The presence of more than a dozen Springboks scattered between the two sides should certainly see Saturday’s game recapture the intensity of the best of Super Rugby local derbies, and Steyn, while obviously sad for them that they won’t be playing in the Rugby Championship this year, said playing rugby domestically could lead to a much-needed revival of the Currie Cup.

“It was a difficult choice for the Springboks not to play, but the great thing, and maybe what the country needs, is for all those big names to be playing in the local competition.

“It’s going to be lovely to have the Springboks playing and maybe the Currie Cup will get back to what it used to be. It’s a good time to make it bigger, make it what it once was.

“I am a bit heartsore about there being no more Super Rugby, it was a great competition, but I was getting a bit tired of it to be honest, it’s time for something different.

“Europe is where we must now go, that’s where the money is and it’s just a 10-hour flight. I think the move is better for South African rugby. Now they just have to make sure the Springboks can play together to gel as a team before the British Lions tour,” the former Top 14 winner with Stade Francais said.

