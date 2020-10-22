Schoeman waiting patiently to ‘prove his value’ in the Lions team

Lions supporters could be forgiven for being a touch puzzled by the absence of flanker Marnus Schoeman for the Joburg team’s first two Super Rugby Unlocked matches.

Lions coach Cash van Rooyen opted to start the opening two encounters against the Sharks and Stormers with Jaco Kriel and Vincent Tshituka on the flanks, with MJ Pelser and Hacjivah Dayimani warming the bench.

But Schoeman appears to be taking things in his stride and says he’s patiently awaiting his chance in the run-on side.

Van Rooyen is intent on using a sound rotation policy and that might be reflective in the starting XV he selects for Saturday’s clash against the table-topping Cheetahs at Ellis Park.

The 31-year-old Schoeman, who has 38 Super Rugby caps for the Lions and has also previously turned out for the Blue Bulls, Griquas and Pumas, if picked, will certainly add experience and energy to the Lions outfit.

“I wasn’t injured or anything, but with so many good players in our squad, there is a sound rotation policy in place,” he said.

“I believe the rotation is going to kick in shortly and then I can get on to the field and prove my value.”

Schoeman firmly believes their first win is just around the corner and felt they were very unlucky in the first two games.

“It just shows one how strong the competition is, the games were immense and we just fell short.

“One or two less errors and who knows, we could have been in the winning column,” he added.

Schoeman, however, is adamant they can quickly turn things around with four consecutive home games ahead of them.

“It will definitely allow us to give that extra bit, but it’s just a pity there will be no fans. But Ellis Park is still a very happy hunting ground for us.

“I don’t think we are very far off from going full-out and I am convinced we can turn those narrow losses into positive results.”

Schoeman is just chomping at the bit to get out on the field again.

“There is strong competition between us for places and very little to separate the first choice and second-choice players,” said Schoeman.

Schoeman emphasised how the next guy coming in is probably just as good as the player starting and there was a healthy rivalry and spirit within the squad.

“It’s not a case of guys denying the next bloke his place in the sun, we are all contributing.”

Schoeman admitted the lockdown period had been frustrating but right now, he was just excited to play again,

