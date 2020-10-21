Covid-hit Lions have reason to be upbeat about first Unlocked home game

Despite being hit hard by an outbreak of Covid-positive cases in the squad, the Lions should have enough depth to put out a competitive team for this weekend’s Super Rugby Unlocked match against the Cheetahs at Ellis Park.

It is understood a number of forwards have been felled by the virus, following news late last week that loose-forward Willem Alberts had come into contact with a Covid-positive person, which resulted in his being withdrawn from the squad that played against the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday.

The four new players to have tested positive have now also been withdrawn from the squad and won’t be considered for the side that will face the Unlocked log-leaders at 4.30pm on Saturday.

While the identities of the affected players have been withheld, a Lions spokesperson said on Wednesday there is “sufficient depth available (to the coaching team), and that the positive cases had caused little disruption to team preparations so far this week.”

The players, while positive, are all asymptomatic.

“We are ready and preparing for the Cheetahs at Ellis Park this weekend; the team will be retested as per Covid protocols,” a statement by the Lions said on Wednesday.

The Lions are the first Super Rugby Unlocked team to have been hit by a spate of positive cases, following the resumption of rugby a few weeks ago.

While the Lions have suffered back-to-back losses in the new domestic competition, they are at home for the first time this season on Saturday and have reason to be optimistic about registering a first win.

Here’s why they should be upbeat:

Close but no cigar: The Lions came within one score of winning both their opening two games, in their away losses of 19-16 to the Sharks and 23-17 to the Stormers, pressing hard and strongly on attack in the dying minutes only to be denied.

Solid scrum performance: Since Super Fan Saturday when their scrum struggled, they have come good since the introduction of props Sti Sithole and Carlu Sadie.

Catch-up rugby addressed: After falling 13-0 behind in Durban, the Lions addressed their passive start to lead 10-6 at the break in Cape Town.

Attack is a threat again: With Burger Odendaal becoming a real threat at 13, the Lions scored two scintillating tries against the Stormers – by wing Rabz Maxwane and captain Elton Jantjies and had another by Odendaal disallowed.

Defence is becoming an asset: After a poor showing in this department earlier this year it has become a strong point again with just one try conceded in Durban and just two in Cape Town, of which one was an intercept.

