Lions hit by Covid: Four players test positive

Four members of the Lions squad have tested positive for Covid-19, the union revealed on Wednesday.

The players, who were not named, had all been removed from the squad. They were all asymptomatic.

“All protocols have been kept and the relevant partues have been informed,” the Lions said on social media.

While the relevant players would not be available for this weekend’s third round of the Super Rugby Unlocked series, the Lions said they would proceed as scheduled.

“We are ready and preparing for the Cheetahs at Emirates Airline Park this weekend,” the Lions said.

“The team will be retested as per Covid protocols.”

Last week, Willem Alberts had been withdrawn from the Lions team ahead of their match against the Stormers after being in contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19.

The Joburg side were first to be directly affected by the ongoing pandemic since domestic rugby resumed with SuperFan Saturday matches on September 26.

Local rugby had not been alone, however, with other leagues also having been hit by the pandemic since returning to action.

Earlier this week, the Wasps club in England also confirmed that four players had been removed from their squad after returning positive test results.

