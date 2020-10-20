REMEMBER TODAY: Boks’ 2019 quarter-final triumph, and victory in France in 2007

Today, October 20, is significant for the Springboks for two reasons: a year ago they beat hosts Japan in the World Cup quarter-finals and 13 years ago they lifted the Webb Ellis Cup for the second time, after beating England in the World Cup final in France.

South African rugby fans are currently reliving the Boks’ incredible journey to World Cup glory a year ago in Japan with the broadcast of the fabulous “Chasing the Sun” documentary on television (every Sunday at 6pm). The programme has highlighted how the Boks went about their business in preparing for all the big matches at the World Cup in Japan and has also given insights into some of the personalities and characters in the national team.

A year ago today, the Boks beat the hosts 26-3 to exact some sort of revenge for the shock loss Japan inflicted on the Boks in Brighton in the opening game of the 2015 tournament in England. The win, built on a strong and dominating forwards performance, gave Siya Kolisi and his men passage into the semi-finals where they would come up against Wales.

The match against the hosts in Tokyo will be remembered for one particular maul by the Boks. It started inside the Boks’ half of the field and progressed to deep in Japan’s 22m area and finished with scrumhalf Faf de Klerk scoring a famous try. By the way, it was De Klerk’s 29th birthday on Monday. Makazole Mapimpi scored the Boks’ two other tries.

Also, thirteen years ago today, the Boks beat England in the 2007 final in France to give the country its second World Cup win, after 1995. On that occasion, Percy Montgomery kicked all the Boks’ points in a 15-6 triumph.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.