Rugby without fans has been ‘strange’, Odendaal admits

New Lions centre Burger Odendaal admits playing inside empty stadiums because of Covid-19 regulations has been strange and taken some getting used to.

While rugby re-started in South Africa four weeks ago and there are currently seven teams playing for the domestic Super Rugby Unlocked trophy, no fans are allowed inside the stadiums.

So far the Lions have played in an empty Kings Park in Durban and an empty Newlands in Cape Town and this weekend they’ll be in action at home, at the 60 000-seater Ellis Park.

“It felt very strange in Durban, but by the time we ran out at Newlands we had a better idea of what to expect,” said the Lions man, who joined the Joburg franchise from the Bulls during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“I think the guys have mostly adapted to the conditions now, but it’s still not nice. It feels like the days when I played U-19 provincial rugby, when only your family and closest friends came to watch. That level of rugby is the least supported; even Varsity Cup and school rugby has more fans watching than at U-19 provincial level.”

Odendaal did say though, that once the game was underway, one almost forgot about the absence of fans in the stands.

“You don’t notice it too much once you’re playing, but it’s still strange to have to wear masks when you come off the field and not seeing too many people around.”

The Lions have lost their two Super Rugby Unlocked games – to the Sharks and Stormers, away from home – but will hope to bounce back when they host the high-flying and log-leading Cheetahs in Joburg this Saturday.

“We’ve had two good outings and could just as easily have won those games,” said the hard-running, skilful centre.

“I don’t think we’ve actually been out-played and been beaten by our opposition; it’s just that we’ve let ourselves down. We’re hopeful of a turn-around this weekend, back on our own field.”

Odendaal, who was surprisingly let go by Bulls director of rugby Jake White, has been one of the stand-out players in the Lions team so far. He said he was enjoying his time in the red and white jersey.

“It’s just so nice to be playing some rugby again,” said the 27-year-old, who played all his school rugby in Joburg at Monument Hoerskool.

“I suppose what helped me settle in here at the Lions is that I know so many of the guys, many of whom played at some stage for the Bulls, while others I know from my school days. Fitting in hasn’t been hard because I know the guys.”

At the Bulls, Odendaal played mainly as an inside centre, but up to now he’s worn the No 13 on his back at the Lions. So, what does he prefer?

“I really don’t have a preference; at 12 you make more contact, at 13 you’ve got a bit more space to move in. It doesn’t matter though; I’m comfortable in both positions. And, I’m just enjoying being out there again.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.