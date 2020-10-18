Stormers hang on to beat gutsy Lions

It came down to the Lions’ creativity, matched against the Stormers’ power, in a real contrast of approaches in their Super Rugby Unlocked clash at Newlands on Saturday night.

While the Stormers eventually came out on top 23-17, after trailing 10-6 at the break, the Lions tried to take them out of their comfort zone by playing their ball wide and running down the big pack of the home team.

The Lions pushed hard for the win and in the dying minutes they were strong on attack on the Stormers goalline, only to be denied by a turnover won by Stormers stand-in captain Steven Kitshoff.

It was the Stormers’ first victory in the competition after having a bye last week, while it meant back-to-back defeats for the Lions, despite gaining another losing bonus point.

In the earlier game, the Pumas surprised Griquas in Kimberley by securing their first win of the competition.

They earned a 27-21 victory, scoring three tries to two and dominating the Griquas scrum.

Scorers

Stormers: Tries: Rikus Pretorius, Dan du Plessis. Conversions: Damian Willemse (2). Penalties: Willemse (3).

Lions: Tries: Rabz Maxwane, Elton Jantjies. Conversion: Jantjies (2). Penalty: Jantjies.

