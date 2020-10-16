There was no right or wrong answer, Stransky says, after Bok withdrawal

Former Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky admits he has “mixed feelings” on whether SA Rugby made the correct call to pull out of this year’s Rugby Championship.

The national federation confirmed on Friday it had officially decided to pull out of the tournament, citing player welfare, as well as international travel and safety concerns.

While Stransky did not slam the decision, he made it clear he did not necessarily agree with the tough call.

The Bok icon believed the national team’s withdrawal could leave local rugby in a state of uncertainty in terms of which direction it should be heading.

“I think our rugby is in a dark place right now and I honestly wonder and question whether it was the right call,” Stransky said.

“I think the players want to compete in the tournament and we desperately need them to play to keep the game alive.”

Though he understood the reasoning behind SA Rugby’s decision, Stransky felt more could have been done to ensure the Boks’ participation in defence of the Championship title they won last year.

This latest move followed the recent announcement that local Super Rugby teams would be ditching the annual series for the Pro14 competition in Europe.

“Obviously the decision-makers at SA Rugby were concerned about players having not played enough rugby this year and making sure they are looking after the players’ well-being,” he said.

“But right now I think Jurie (Roux, SA Rugby CEO) must be a worried man and deeply concerned about how they can keep the game healthy and financially afloat locally.”

With the Boks not competing at all this year, Stransky said SA Rugby would have to seriously consider the road ahead.

“I think there’s no doubt they will have to arrange a series of Test matches next season before the arrival of the [British and Irish] Lions,” he said.

“To go into the Lions series without any Test matches as preparation would be suicidal, and then one must also wonder if the financial structure will be in place to host the Lions tour at all.”

Stransky wondered if the bosses at SA Rugby should perhaps have considered sending a second-string squad, or a development team, to participate Down Under.

“They could have ensured safety protocols were in place and could’ve sent a Barbarians team over there, and they could have played without the banner of the Boks,” he said.

“Therefore they could have ensured the Boks’ reputation was not being gambled with and the top players got international competition.”

