It’s Steyn against Steyn as Cheetahs look to lock up the Bulls in Bloem

The personal duels between potential game-changers have always been a fascinating part of every sporting contest and tonight’s Super Rugby Unlocked clash between the Cheetahs and the Bulls in Bloemfontein will be no exception.

The respective team-sheets would tell you that it involves two of the country’s most experienced players, who just happen to share a common surname, Steyn.

In the Bulls jersey there is seasoned flyhalf Morne Steyn with his sound tactical know-how and lethal boot, while the hosts will rely heavily on utility back and midfield general Frans Steyn, with an equally dangerous boot, to turn in another commanding performance.

The two Steyns are both major architects and decision-makers, with sound tactical kicking and running games, providing they gain a solid platform from their respective forward packs.

The Cheetahs looked well-oiled when they disposed of the Pumas last week, but released their vice-grip slightly in the second half, but will no doubt be geared up for a more intense, physical battle, particularly at the breakdowns.

This week the margins for error will be much finer against a Bulls side which flattered to deceive against Griquas last week.

The Bloemfontein outfit are still smarting from their ProRugby snub and it is no secret that they are determined to upstage the four “other” Super Rugby sides in the reshaped domestic Super Rugby competition.

With a clean bill of health injury-wise, Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie was content to name an unchanged run-on side, while his opposite number Jake White made five changes, which included the return of influential Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen.

The return of the bulky Vermeulen, a former Cheetahs No 8, will add grunt and a huge physical presence at the breakdown, which could leave ace Cheetahs flanker Andisa Ntsila with his work cut out for him to try contain the Bok forward.

As shrewd an operator as he is, White did concede this week that his charges struggled to “get going” against Griquas and knows all too well, he cannot afford the Bulls to lapse into repeat mode.

He admitted they were fortunate to walk away with a win last week and needed to “impose the Bulls’ style of play on this clash as soon as possible.”

Cheetahs assistant coach Corniel van Zyl highlighted the importance of making home games count in this compressed format.

“We have the Bulls at home and it’s our first test against one of the Super Rugby sides. We are also aware that three of the four other Super Rugby sides – the Sharks, Lions and Stormers – we are playing away from home,” he pointed out.

While scrum dominance is also crucial, the Cheetahs have used the line-outs particularly effectively as a launch pad and here, the towering Walt Steenkamp and Carl Wegner are key ingredients to secure quality set-piece possession.

But in Jason Jenkins and Ruan Nortje the Bulls have two lineout weapons of their own to deprive the home side of quality ball in the set-pieces.

White has banked on hard-hitting centre Clinton Swart, who makes his first start tonight, to try contain the likes of a barrelling Frans Steyn, and their lethal back three of Rosko Specman, Malcolm Jaer and fullback Clayton Blommetjies.

Not only did White consider his physical attributes, but the fact that Swart has previously played for the Cheetahs, may have swayed the coach’s thinking when roping him in for his debut in a Bulls jersey.

By slowing the Cheetahs high-tempo game down, denying them quick, recycled ball and keeping them behind the gain line, half the battle would have been won.

To try pick a winner in this one might be trickier than selecting the correct Lotto numbers, but at home, don’t be surprised if the Cheetahs hold more of the aces.

Cheetahs: Clayton Blommetjies; Malcolm Jaer, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Frans Steyn; Rosko Specman, Tian Schoeman, Ruan Pienaar (capt), Jasper Wiese, Junior Pokomela, Andisa Ntsila, Walt Steenkamp, Carl Wegner, Luan de Bruin, Reinach Venter, Charles Marais. Bench: Jacques du Toit, Boan Venter, Erich de Jager, JP du Preez, Aidon Davis, Chris Massyn, Tian Meyer, William Small-Smith.

Bulls: Gio Aplon, David Kriel, Cornal Hendricks, Clinton Swart, Jade Stighling, Morné Steyn, Embrose Papier, Duane Vermeulen (capt), Arno Botha, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, Jason Jenkins, Trevor Nyakane, Johan Grobbelaar, Jacques van Rooyen. Bench: Joe van Zyl, Gerhard Steenekamp, Mornay Smith, Sintu Manjezi, Nizaam Carr, Ivan van Zyl, Chris Smith, Stedman Gans.

Kick-off: 7pm

