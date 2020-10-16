 
 
Opinion: Rugby Champs decision might not be popular, but it is the right call

The players have simply not played enough rugby while those in Australia and New Zealand have been playing for weeks already, including Test rugby.

Rudolph Jacobs
16 Oct 2020
09:44:19 AM
Opinion: Rugby Champs decision might not be popular, but it is the right call

The Springboks, under the guidance of Siya Kolisi and director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, won't play in the Rugby Championship. Picture: AFP

Sanity has prevailed following the news on Friday morning that the World Cup winners, the Springboks, have officially pulled out of this year’s Rugby Championship. Although it was still a big shock to all local supporters, it was widely expected after several legendary former Boks warned recently that the national team would not be ready to play in the competition. Former Bok lock Kobus Wiese, for instance, stated that the Championship would lose a lot of its stature without South Africa in it. “It must be remembered that we are the championship holders, as well as the world champions, and...

