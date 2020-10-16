Opinion: Rugby Champs decision might not be popular, but it is the right call

PREMIUM!
Opinion: Rugby Champs decision might not be popular, but it is the right callRugby 2 hours ago
The players have simply not played enough rugby while those in Australia and New Zealand have been playing for weeks already, including Test rugby.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Courts WATCH: Tensions high in Senekal as Brendin Horner suspects to appear in court
Rugby It’s official: The Springboks are out of the Rugby Championship
Courts Court throws out yet another Public Protector report
General Calm before the storm? Senekal prepares for conflict
Mkhwebane writes to Ramaphosa to request him to rein in Mbalula