Lions boss forced into making one change for Stormers clash

Ross Cronje has been drafted into the Lions team for the trip to Cape Town. Picture: Getty Images

This will be the Joburg team’s second match in the new competition, but the first for the Stormers who enjoyed a bye in round one.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has made only one change to the match 25 that will travel to Cape Town for the Super Rugby Unlocked clash with the Stormers on Saturday.

After a sterling performance from the bench against the Sharks in Durban in round one last weekend, by Morné van den Berg, gets a starting berth.

The experienced Ross Cronjé comes in on the bench to replace the injured Dillon Smit who went under the knife on Tuesday for a dislocated shoulder and could be side-lined for up to four months.

The rest of the team that played in Durban has been retained for the round two clash. This will be the Stormers’ first match of the new-look competition after enjoying a bye last weekend.

Kick-off in Cape Town is at 7pm on Saturday.

Lions: EW Viljoen; Jamba Ulengo, Burger Odendaal, Dan Kriel, Rabz Maxwane; Elton Jantjies (capt), Morné van den Berg; Len Massyn, Vincent Tshituka, Jaco Kriel, Marvin Orie, Willem Alberts, Carlu Sadie, Jaco Visagie, Sti Sithole. Replacements: Jan-Henning Campher, Dylan Smith, Wiehahn Herbst, Wilhelm van der Sluys, MJ Pelser, Hacjivah Dayimani, Ross Cronjé, Gianni Lombard, Wandisile Simelane, Ruan Dreyer.

