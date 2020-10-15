Malherbe bounces back to strengthen Stormers team

Springbok strongman Frans Malherbe has been retained at tighthead for the Stormers, after recovering from injury, in a move that will have alarm bells ringing at the Lions.

Malherbe destroyed the Lions scrum almost single-handedly three weeks ago at Loftus on SuperFan Saturday.

Since that day, however, which saw Malherbe going off with a back injury with just 32 minutes on the clock, the Lions have improved their scrum with Carlu Sadie replacing Ruan Dreyer.

Though it was really on the other side where Malherbe pumped his muscles against Dylan Smith, the Lions have also tweaked their scrum there, with Sti Sithole coming in for Smith in Durban last week where they manhandled the Sharks scrum.

Saturday’s rematch at Newlands will be the Stormers’ first fixture in the Super Rugby Unlocked series after enjoying a bye in the first round, while the Lions lost their opening game by three points to the Sharks.

Stormers coach John Dobson selected a powerful unit on Thursday which includes seven Springboks and will be led by Bok skipper Siya Kolisi.

Having seen all the other teams already in action, Dobson said they were eager to hit the park.

“This is our first competitive match since March, so to say that we are looking forward to it would be an understatement,” Dobson said.

“The players and coaches have all worked hard in preparation and we can’t wait to get going.”

While the Stormers will be missing injured stars such as flank Pieter-Steph du Toit, centre Ruhan Nel and wing Seabelo Senatla, Dobson said he was confident that he had assembled his strongest possible line-up.

“We have been able to select a very strong team with some quality players missing out, so the challenge will be to gel as a unit and start our campaign on the front foot,” he said.

Dobson made just two changes to the starting line-up that did duty in the 34-21 victory against the Lions on SuperFan Saturday.

Fit-again wing Sergeal Petersen was set to replace the injured Senatla this weekend, while Bongi Mbonambi was included at hooker, with Scarra Ntubeni among the replacements.

Stormers team

Warrick Gelant, Sergeal Petersen, Dan du Plessis, Rikus Pretorius, Leolin Zas, Damian Willemse, Herschel Jantjies, Juarno Augustus, Ernst van Rhyn, Siya Kolisi (capt), JD Schickerling, Salmaan Moerat, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff.

Bench: Scarra Ntubeni, Leon Lyons, Neethling Fouche, Chris van Zyl, Nama Xaba, Paul de Wet, Michal Haznar, Tim Swiel.

