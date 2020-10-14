Bulls will target veteran Steyn, Cheetahs coach predicts

The Cheetahs fully expect veteran centre Frans Steyn to be a marked man when they host the Bulls in a Super Rugby Unlocked encounter in Bloemfontein on Friday night (kick-off 7pm).

Cheetahs head coach Hawies Fourie has retained the same run-on side which took the field in last weekend’s 53-31 victory over the Pumas at the same venue.

There is a single change on the bench though, where Jacques du Toit will fill in as the reserve hooker instead of Louis van der Westhuizen.

Assistant coach Corniel van Zyl is justified, therefore, in believing that the Bulls will come armed and ready to isolate the Bloemfontein side’s prime decision-maker Steyn and limit the midfield general’s potential influence on the game.

“Frans made a very good debut for us. He is a Springbok and I’m convinced they (the Bulls) would have been working on a plan to contain him,” said Van Zyl.

“It’s difficult to predict exactly what they are likely to come up with – I guess it depends largely on who they pick at 12 – so it’s pretty much a wait-and-see situation.”

Steyn, who has come full circle after starting his career at the Cheetahs, made an impressive return to his old stamping ground last weekend and looks set to play a key role once again. He has incredible vision and an acute ability to read the opposition game plan.

“Frans is a strong runner and an important component both on attack and defence, but whether they target him remains to be seen,” Van Zyl said.

“We will probably have to repeat last week’s first-half performance, but we know the Bulls bring a different challenge to the table. As always, we are expecting a physical contest and a lot will depend on how our pack of forwards approach the game.”

In order to continue playing their trademark high-tempo game, the Cheetahs will want to dominate territorial position and the set-pieces, but Jake White’s Bulls are expected to adopt a similar approach.

“I think it will be a very intense clash, but I believe if our forwards lay the platform, yes, we can pull it off,” Van Zyl said.

Meanwhile, fullback Clayton Blommetjies was set to feature in his 100th game for the Cheetahs, against his former side, on Friday.

“Clayton has had his ups and downs over the years, but he has matured so much,” Van Zyl said.

“It is reflective in the amount of carries he makes and his high level of involvement. This will be a special occasion for him and he will want to make it one to remember.”

Cheetahs team

Clayton Blommetjies, Malcolm Jaer, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Frans Steyn, Rosko Specman, Tian Schoeman, Ruan Pienaar (capt), Jasper Wiese, Junior Pokomela, Andisa Ntsila, Walt Steenkamp, Carl Wegner, Luan de Bruin, Reinach Venter, Charles Marais.

Bench: Jacques du Toit, Boan Venter, Erich de Jager, JP du Preez, Aidon Davis, Chris Massyn, Tian Meyer, William Small-Smith.

