Rugby Champs: Why the Boks are waiting another 48 hours to make a call

Time is nearly up for the Springboks!

They have been given until Friday – an additional 48 hours – by Sanzaar to make up their minds about playing in the Rugby Championship.

The competition is scheduled to start on 7 November – just over three weeks from now – with the Boks set to face Argentina in Brisbane in their first appearance since winning the World Cup against England in Japan a year ago.

Just last week SA Rugby issued a statement saying they would make a decision “early this week” but having already reached “deadline day” on Wednesday, the decision has been delayed.

The hold-up and the main reason for the extra 48 hours centres around the clarity SA Rugby is seeking from Sports Minister Nathi Mthwetha about the regulations regarding international travel and the safety protocols that run with it.

Also, of course, is the matter of the Boks being ready for Test rugby, as the local domestic competition only kicked off last weekend, while the likes of Australia and New Zealand already wrapped up their own versions of Super Rugby weeks ago.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber made it clear not so long ago that in order for the Boks to be ready to play in the Championship the players would at least have to have five or six games under their belts – and have played at least 400 to 500 minutes.

Currently, the majority of the local players have only 240 minutes in them, and that is if they played in Super Fan Saturday, the mini trial game, the Springbok Showdown, and last weekend’s opening round Super Rugby Unlocked competition.

If the Boks were to decide to go to Australia for the competition they would have to leave South Africa no later than next Sunday, 25 October, and then be subjected to a compulsory two-week isolation period before their first match.

A travelling squad of 46 players – to allow for injuries and a lack of proper game time – has been mentioned.

