Breakdown confusion baffles Bulls coach White, flanker Van Staden

The Bulls’ hamfisted efforts at the breakdown in their opening Super Rugby Unlocked match against Griquas seem to have at least partly been caused by them wondering what the referee had smoked before the game, such was the difference in interpretation between last weekend’s match and their friendly a fortnight ago against the Sharks.

Against the Sharks, with Rasta Rasivhenge on the whistle, the Bulls enjoyed a free-flowing, pacy game because they were allowed quick ball. But against Griquas they were assaulted at the breakdowns by a pack of forwards who went hard at the ball and were able to slow the Bulls down while also effecting 17 turnovers.

Bulls coach Jake White was at pains to point out that he did not have a bone to pick with the referee last weekend, but that the difference in interpretations at the breakdown is a meaty issue for coaches to contend with.

“The side carrying the ball was definitely not rewarded as much, at one stage we had 65% possession and we were still being penalised. We’ve got to try and find out if the referees want us to have the ball or they don’t; if they’re going to continually blow the tackler for not releasing or rolling away and the defenders for offsides, then it will be better to have the ball.

“But Marius van der Westhuizen blew completely differently to the first game we played and I don’t mean to say he was right or wrong. But Griquas came hard at the breakdown and I’m going to have to sit down with Nollis Marais, our breakdown specialist, and see how we can get quick ball. We were probably a bit seduced by the first game against the Sharks, because of how easily we got the ball then it made us think we didn’t need to go in there and fetch it against Griquas,” White said.

Bulls openside flank Marco van Staden is one of the toughest players to shift once he has his hands on the pig’s bladder and he admitted to confusion all round when it came to knowing what to expect from referees.

“The new interpretations are a bit difficult to understand, for the referees also. But the good thing is it seems they are going to reward turnovers if you get both hands under the ball quickly; there’s going to be no more cleaning out from the side and the tacklers have to roll away. But that definitely favours the defending side and suits me,” Van Staden said.

The Springbok who narrowly missed out on the World Cup squad last year actually made more of an impression with his ball-carries: bulging thighs pumping and with a look of tremendous determination on his face, Van Staden used his 1.84m, 106kg frame to great effect, often pulverising the defensive line. His 13 carries were the joint most by any player on the opening weekend, along with EW Viljoen of the Lions and Jasper Wiese of the Cheetahs.

Lady Luck ultimately gave her favour to the home side though at Loftus Versfeld last weekend, but the breakdown probably tops the list of things the Bulls have to improve on if there is not to be a Bull-braai enjoyed by the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Friday night.

“I think the Cheetahs will definitely come with an expansive game, they will go wide and wide, and it will be a quick game. They want quick ball and we’ve got to slow it down. We have a plan,” Van Staden said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.