Lions suffer Smit blow, but Stormers also weakened for Unlocked clash

Jacques van der Westhuyzen and Sport 24 Wire
Lions scrumhalf Dillon Smit hurt his shoulder, which now requires surgery, in the match against the Sharks. Picture: Getty Images

The Stormers meanwhile will be without Springbok flank Pieter-Steph du Toit, but Jaco Coetzee and Sergeal Petersen are available again.

The Lions have suffered a setback ahead of their eagerly-awaited Super Rugby Unlocked clash against big rivals, the Stormers, in Cape Town this Saturday.

Promising scrumhalf Dillon Smit, who had fought his way into the Lions’ starting team after impressing in the pre-season – which included the match on Super Fan Saturday against the same opponents as this weekend – will likely miss up to six months of rugby because of a shoulder injury.

Smit, a former star of the Varsity Cup, got his big chance in the opening game of the new domestic competition against the Sharks in Durban last week, but got hurt in the early exchanges. He was replaced by Morne van den Berg as the Lions went down first-up in the Unlocked competition.

Smit will have surgery on his left shoulder on Tuesday and be out of action for between four and six months.

Van den Berg is expected to now wear the No 9 on his back when the Lions travel to Cape Town later this week for their match against the Stormers, who had a bye in round one. The experienced Ross Cronje, a Springbok player, will probably be Van den Berg’s deputy.

The Stormers meanwhile, will also be without one of their big stars, namely flank Pieter-Steph du Toit, who’s still recovering from a leg injury.

Other players who’re not up for selection this week include Ruhan Nel and Seabelo Senatla.

Flank Jaco Coetzee, however, is back from injury and available again, and so, too wing Sergeal Petersen.

Both the Lions and Stormers teams are expected to be named on Thursday.

