 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Bulls’ Unlocked opener: The men who’ll bring the fizz to Loftus Versfeld

Rugby 1 hour ago

With several seasoned operators missing through injury, but a number of promising youngsters in the mix, all eyes will be on Jake White’s new-look team this weekend.

Ken Borland
09 Oct 2020
04:37:54 PM
PREMIUM!
Bulls’ Unlocked opener: The men who’ll bring the fizz to Loftus Versfeld

Cornal Hendricks has shown good touches since moving from wing to centre and he could be a key man for the Bulls in their Super Rugby Unlocked opener against Griquas on Saturday. Picture: EPA

It doesn’t get much tougher than going to Loftus Versfeld to take on the Bulls in your first proper game of rugby after seven months of no action. But that is what awaits Griquas, who face Jake White’s Bulls in their Super Rugby Unlocked opener in Pretoria on Saturday evening, with kickoff at 7pm. On show will be a number of youngsters eager to impress, but also a few seasoned campaigners out to catch the eye, and here we take a look at some of best who’ll be in action in Saturday’s blockbuster game. Bulls players to bring the fizz...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Makhura removes Masuku as Gauteng health MEC on SIU recommendation

Courts Mkhwebane loses first battle in war to thwart her removal

Breaking News Zuma vs Zondo: Commission will summons JZ to appear in November

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: Mkhize concerned about rising number of deaths

African Soccer Ntseki blames tired legs as Bafana are pegged back in Phokeng



today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.