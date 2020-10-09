Stormers players make a splash with the NSRI in Cape Town

Check out what the Stormers players were up to this week while the rest of the country’s rugby players were getting ready for the new Super Rugby Unlocked competition!

The Stormers’ forwards spent time with the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Cape Town during their bye week to learn about the important rescue work done to save lives on South African waters – and to experience the power of the icy cold Atlantic Ocean first-hand.

The players went out on the open seas on a number of different sea rescue vessels and were challenged to participate in a number of NSRI routine training exercises, one of which was to self-right a capsized boat in groups of four.

Stormers captain Siya Kolisi said the players had incredible respect for the work done by the NSRI.

“This was an amazing experience for all of us, to get out there and appreciate what these people do to keep others safe in our waters,” said Kolisi.

“The power and strength of the ocean is something that must always be respected, as well as the time and effort that the NSRI put in to keeping us all safe out there.”

The Stormers players will put their feet up this weekend while the Bulls, Lions, Cheetahs, Sharks, Pumas and Griquas get their Super Rugby Unlocked campaigns underway. Kolisi and his men will only enter the competition next week when they host the Lions in the 7pm game at Newlands next Saturday evening.

