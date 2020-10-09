Frans Steyn a bundle of nerves? No way, it’s just excitement!

It’s almost unthinkable to imagine that Springbok veteran Frans Steyn has the jitters ahead of his Cheetahs debut in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Steyn left Bloemfontein straight from school almost 15 years ago to join the Sharks, before his rugby journey took him to Racing 92 and Montpellier in France, with two World Cup wins in 2007 and 2019 thrown in for good measure.

But he is now back in Bloemfontein and about to run out in the famous white jersey of the Free State for the first time on Saturday.

“It’s been great to have Frans here in Bloem,” said Cheetahs captain Ruan Pienaar this week ahead of their Super Rugby Unlocked opener against the Pumas on Saturday.

“I must say, it is strange to hear that Frans has got some nerves ahead of this game; it certainly doesn’t look like it,” said Pienaar, himself only recently back in Bloemfontein.

For years Pienaar and Steyn shared the same changeroom and played together for the Sharks, while they also played together at Montpellier in France before the tall scrumhalf joined Ulster in Ireland. They, of course, also played many Tests together for the Springboks.

“Obviously, I have played quite a bit of rugby with Frans and it’s nice to have him around again. The younger guys really enjoy having him here,” said Pienaar.

“He is one of the older guys, like me, but he still has a young heart and sometimes behaves like an 18-year-old, which means he can easily connect with a lot of the guys in the squad,” said Pienaar.

Pienaar said Steyn, with all his knowledge and experience, had brought a great amount of value to the Cheetahs set-up. “He has been quite vocal in our meetings and shared his views on many things; it’s great having someone of his calibre in our squad,” said Pienaar.

He, however, rubbished talk that Steyn was a bundle of nerves ahead of Saturday’s match against the Pumas.

“In my opinion it’s more excitement than actual nerves. Everybody is looking forward to the game and upbeat about the challenge, especially after seven months of no rugby,” said Pienaar.

Playing in an empty stadium with no fans, though, was something all the players would, however, have to get used to. “I think all of us have watched a fair bit of rugby (in New Zealand and England) in the last few months, so we all have an idea of what it’s going to be like.

“The players will simply have to draw their energy and inspiration from each other.”

Kick-off on Saturday in Bloemfontein is at 4.30pm.

