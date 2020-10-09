Sharks v Lions: How they match up ahead of opening clash

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has highlighted the wonderful form shown last weekend by scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba and prop Ox Nche in the Springbok Showdown, and he is looking forward to them playing big roles in their Super Rugby Unlocked opener against the Lions at Kings Park in Durban on Friday night.

We look at their match-ups against their Lions counterparts and three other key battles:

Sanele Nohamba v Dillon Smit

Young scrumhalf Nohamba had a marvellous game for the triumphant Green team at Newlands, showing a pleasing range to his game with his tactical kicking being astute, his service crisp and his ability to spark attack also on point. The Lions will be wondering how to deal with him and not allow him to dominate from the base.

“Sanele is quick around the field and certainly understands the game. He conducts the traffic at the back and I’m really excited about the growth he’s shown in the last 12 months,” Everitt said.

Opposite number Smit has mostly been used as a substitute by the Lions, playing second fiddle to Faf de Klerk and Ross Cronje, but a new two-year deal should give him some assurance and coach Ivan van Rooyen is backing him to deliver exactly what the team needs, while also producing some of his own flair.

Ox Nche v Carlu Sadie

Loosehead prop Nche gave an eye-opening display at Newlands as he anchored the Green scrum in an impressive display. He successfully dismantled former Springbok tighthead Ruan Dreyer, which helped negate the massive influence of Steven Kitshoff on the loosehead side for Gold. But when Carlu Sadie replaced Dreyer, he gave Nche more pause for thought.

Dreyer also struggled against Kitshoff on SuperFan Saturday and the Lions have rewarded Sadie’s better form by giving him the starting tighthead berth. It will be a mouthwatering battle between Nche and Sadie, with Thomas du Toit providing solid support in the Sharks’ No 3 jersey.

“We had a few issues at the start of the year in our scrum and there were plenty of critics, but since then the scrum has gone from strength to strength. I thought they stood up well against the Bulls two weeks ago and Ox and Thomas carried that through to last weekend’s Green and Gold game,” Everitt said.

JP Pietersen & Werner Kok v Jamba Ulengo & Rabs Maxwane

The Sharks have had terrible luck in the wing position with Makazole Mapimpi leaving for Japan and both Sbu Nkosi and Madosh Tambwe being injured. Yaw Penje, another to impress at Newlands last weekend, has been hastily signed up on a short-term deal, but in the meantime the 34-year-old Pietersen and Sevens Springbok Kok, who has played just 20 games of senior XV-a-side rugby in his career, will have to man the fort against the Lions out wide.

But there’s probably not a trick in the book that Pietersen, a veteran of 70 Tests, does not know, and Kok was impressive when he played on the wing for the Sharks on SuperFan Saturday, bringing plenty of work-rate and physicality.

The Sharks cannot afford to be complacent, however, against such a sharp finisher as Ulengo, who has rebounded from awful injury challenges, and speedster Maxwane, who was one of the leading try-scorers for the Cheetahs in Pro14 rugby.

Manie Libbok v EW Viljoen

The 23-year-old Libbok is an interesting addition to the Sharks’ line-up and will make his competitive debut for them at fullback. Getting an early chance to start because of Aphelele Fassi’s long-term injury, Libbok will certainly add pace, verve and incisiveness to the Sharks attack, plus he is another strong kicking option from the back.

Viljoen, the former Stormers prospect, has been shifted from his preferred position on the wing but he has similar versatility to Libbok and is physical and skilful.

Lukhanyo Am v Burger Odendaal

Odendaal’s move to Ellis Park seems to have led to a change in approach by the Lions, who have chosen a sledgehammer midfield pairing in Dan Kriel and Odendaal, who shifts from his usual inside centre position to No 13. Strong ball carrying rather than tempo and expansiveness could be the Lions’ focus, especially with Willem Alberts playing at lock.

There’s going to be a fascinating clash of styles though between Sharks captain Am and Odendaal: Am will have to deal with the very direct, power-based attack of Odendaal, while the World Cup winner will be looking to use his cunning, skill and pace to elude Odendaal’s defence.

