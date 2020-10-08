Cheetahs’ Pienaar: We must put axing behind us and get on with the job

It’s not going to help to cry over spilled milk, said Cheetahs captain Ruan Pienaar on Thursday.

After being kicked out of ProRugby the Cheetahs have the ideal stage to prove the decision-makers of SA Rugby wrong when they open their Super Rugby Unlocked campaign against the Pumas in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

But, said Pienaar, it would be the wrong mindset to take into the game – an important opener to their campaign.

“It’s tough times and it’s on your mind the whole time,” said Pienaar, a former Springbok scrumhalf.

“We speak about it (among ourselves), but we also realise we haven’t played rugby for a long time,” he added, referring to the six-month’s of inactivity due to the coronavirus. In that time, the bosses in South African rugby voted that the four Super Rugby teams be “promoted” to play in an expanded Pro 16 competition from next year, with the Cheetahs axed from the competition.

Pienaar, who has been named alongside veteran centre Frans Steyn in the starting lineup, said it would be important to give something back to their loyal supporters.

“It’s no use sitting here and feeling sorry for yourself. You realise how much you missed the game and missed being part of a team and a squad and all the banter that goes with it,” he said.

“It’s now about getting over the decision and focusing on putting up good performances. There’s still a lot to play for and we have the opportunity to do what we love.”

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie said the coming weeks presented his players with a chance to test themselves against full-strength local sides, which included playing against several Springboks.

“It’s not about having to prove something, but the players are looking forward to testing themselves against full-strength Super Rugby sides; one of the negatives for me in ProRugby. We didn’t play against the South African sides at full-strength,” he said.

Cheetahs: Clayton Blommetjies, Malcolm Jaer, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Frans Steyn, Rosko Specman, Tian Schoeman, Ruan Pienaar (capt), Jasper Wiese, Junior Pokomela, Andisa Ntsila, Walt Steenkamp, Carl Wegner, Luan de Bruin, Reinach Venter, Charles Marais. Bench: Louis van der Westhuizen, Boan Venter, Erich de Jager, JP du Preez, Chris Massyn, Aidon Davis, Tian Meyer, William Small-Smith.

