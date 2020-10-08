New Rugby Champs draw: Boks set to play, and will close it out in Newcastle

Southern hemisphere rugby governing body Sanzaar on Thursday announced a revised draw for the upcoming Rugby Championship to be played in Australia.

The 12-match tournament will now be played across seven weeks, with Australia’s clash against New Zealand moved from Saturday, 12 December to Saturday, 31 October at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium. South Africa’s Test against Argentina on Saturday, 12 December has been moved from Sydney’s ANZ Stadium to Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium to close out the tournament.

Had the Wallabies and All Blacks also duelled on 12 December, it would have seen the Kiwi players spend Christmas in quarantine due to their country’s coronavirus restrictions.

The remainder of the draw is otherwise unchanged with five straight weeks of doubleheaders beginning at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Saturday, 7 November. Kick-off times have also been confirmed.

Sanzaar CEO Andy Marinos commented on the schedules changes via a press statement: “The opening of the travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand from New Zealand and an agreement by the parties on revised commercial outcomes has enabled the joint venture to consider alternative solutions in addressing our two key objectives of commercial viability and player welfare.

“Rugby Australia and Sanzaar, with the support of the NSW Government, South Africa, Argentina and New Zealand, have been proactive in putting numerous workable solutions forward that have now enabled us to adjust the draw.

“This year has been a year of continued adjustment where the Sanzaar partners have had to compromise on a number of levels.

“It is important to further acknowledge the sacrifice of a number of the players and team management that will have been away from home for close to six months by the time the Rugby Championship has concluded.

“This is again a testament to the strong values that encompass our game. I would also like to thank our rights-holding broadcasters for accommodating this late change and for continuing to support us through these challenges as well as the New South Wales Government for its support and flexibility with regard to the tournament and match venues.”

“The 12-match Rugby Championship is now all set for kick-off. The Argentina Pumas have already arrived in Australia and we all look forward to an exciting and vibrant tournament that will undoubtedly showcase the best of southern hemisphere rugby,” Marinos concluded.

Rugby Australia interim CEO Rob Clarke added: “I’m pleased this draw is now resolved and that the Sanzaar joint venture has reached a suitable compromise. Each party has had to sacrifice something, and I think that is a true indication of the strength of the Sanzaar alliance,” Clarke said.

Revised draw for the 2020 Rugby Championship:

Matchday one – Saturday 31 October ANZ Stadium, Sydney, 10:45 SA time: Australia v New Zealand

Matchday two – Saturday 7 November Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, 8am SA time: Argentina v South Africa; 10:45 SA time: Australia v New Zealand

Match day three – Saturday 14 November Bankwest Stadium, Sydney, 8am SA time: New Zealand v Argentina; 10:45 SA time: South Africa v Australia

Match day four – Saturday 21 November ANZ Stadium, Sydney, 8am SA time: New Zealand v South Africa; 10:45 SA time: Australia v Argentina

Match day five – Saturday 28 November McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, 8am SA time: Argentina v Australia; 10:45 SA time: South Africa v New Zealand

Match day six – Saturday 5 December Bankwest Stadium, Sydney, 8am SA time: Argentina v New Zealand; 10:45 SA time: Australia v South Africa

Match day seven – Saturday 12 December McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, 10:45 SA time: South Africa v Argentina

