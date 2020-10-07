‘Almost perfect’ Pienaar and Steyn will be a big boost for the Cheetahs

The impact the likes of seasoned Springboks, scrumhalf and captain Ruan Pienaar and centre Frans Steyn, will make will be massive when the Super Rugby Unlocked series kicks off this weekend, according to Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie.

The Cheetahs might have suffered the recent off-field disappointment of being kicked out of ProRugby, but when they open their campaign against the Pumas in Bloemfontein on Saturday, they are set to stamp their mark as one of the frontrunners in the new domestic competition.

The 36-year-old Pienaar, who has 88 Bok caps in the bag, returned to the Cheetahs late last year after lengthy runs at Ulster and Montpellier, while he also played 67 Super Rugby games for the Sharks before moving overseas in 2010.

“We could see Ruan’s impact already last year when he joined the team for the Currie Cup,” said Fourie about the veteran No 9.

“He is a good leader and has a great rugby brain and, at his age, is still one of the fittest guys in the team,” said Fourie.

“He is the guy who walks off the training pitch last and is also the last one out of the gym. He is as close as possible to what one can call the perfect rugby player and is a great inspiration to the team.”

As a local product like Pienaar, Steyn also returned to his “home” after spells with the Sharks, Racing 92 and Montpellier, and is a current two-time World Cup-winning Bok with 67 caps behind his name.

Fourie was equally pleased to have such an experienced and versatile campaigner in his squad ahead of the new local competition.

“Frans brings with him a wealth of experience. He is also a big guy; his size and bulk will hopefully be a factor in the midfield against some of the teams who also have big centres,” said Fourie.

“Of course, it’s always an advantage to have players in your ranks who have experience of big games and situations, so we’re looking forward to having these guys in the side in the coming months.”

Fourie also highlighted the influence of dynamic winger Rosko Specman, who has joined from the Bulls, and the experienced lock combination of Carl Wegner and Reniel Hugo who he said would be big players for the Cheetahs in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition.

“Rosko played for the BlitzBoks and he played Super Rugby for the Bulls so he’s been around. He’s a great addition to our squad and has a big influence on those around him.

“And then Carl Wegner and Reniel Hugo have returned from Japan and they, too, will have a big role to play up front with all their experience.”

The Cheetahs’ first round match on Saturday is against the Pumas and kicks off at 4.30pm.

