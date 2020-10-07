Lions hoping new faces and new start will bring new era of success

The Lions have the opportunity to enter a new era when they kick off their Super Rugby Unlocked campaign in Durban on Friday night against the Sharks.

The Lions will go into the game with the odds stack against them after a poor Super Rugby campaign earlier this year, but coach Cash van Rooyen said they were not going to be stuck in the past.

“For us it’s the start of a new era; we want to write a new story,” said Van Rooyen, looking ahead to the new competition.

“Everyone is starting on the same page and we want to embrace the challenge of starting with two tough away matches in Durban and Cape Town,” said the Lions boss.

After struggling in the scrums against the Stormers in Super Fan Saturday at Loftus two weeks ago, Van Rooyen believes they have ironed out their problems in this area.

He also thought promising tighthead Carlu Sadie – who has been picked to start in the No 3 jersey this week – was never behind in the pecking order and will be guided by the more experienced props in the squad, like Jannie du Plessis, Ruan Dreyer and Wiehahn Herbst.

“Carlu has the potential to be a world-class player,” said Van Rooyen. “He is relatively young and it’s great to have Jannie, Wiehahn and Ruan to guide him. Carlu showed in Cape Town (in the Green versus Gold match last weekend) what his potential is,” said Van Rooyen.

Helping the young prop at scrum-time will be the fact the experienced Willem Alberts, back in the Lions set-up after several years away, will be behind him.

“There is also the factor of Willem (Alberts) scrumming right behind him and he will bring clam to the pack.”

Van Rooyen is also hoping the new and bulky midfield combination of Dan Kriel and Burger Odendaal, who has been shifted to 13, will bring a new dimension to the Lions backline.

“We gave Dan and Burger some 20 minutes together in the friendly against the Pumas (last weekend) and they really bring something different to the team,” said Van Rooyen.

At this stage centres Wandisile Simelane, who played in the national “trial” in Cape Town, and the promising Manny Rass, have to be happy to watch from the bench or sidelines.

“Dan and Burger know each other from their Bulls days and we have a clear plan what we want to do,” explained Van Rooyen about his choice in the Lions midfield.

And in a somewhat surprise move, Van Rooyen has picked newcomer to the Lions, EW Viljoen, normally a centre, at fullback this week, instead of Divan Rossouw and Tiaan Swanepoel, who are more familiar with the No 15 role.

“EW played a lot of his school and junior rugby at 15. He has got a great natural feel for the ball, he gives us a nice right-foot option at the back, he is tall and good under the high ball,” explained the coach.

“We are excited about what he can bring to the tea. His versatility will always be a of value to us.”

The Lions’ opening match in the new Super Rugby Unlocked competition kicks off at 7pm on Friday in Durban.

