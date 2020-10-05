The long wait is over: SA teams gear up for Super Rugby Unlocked

Now for the real deal.

Rugby may have started two weeks ago, but the proper action gets underway this week with the first round of matches in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition.

South Africa’s new domestic competition, organised after the collapse of the Super Rugby series due to the spread of the coronavirus, will see the country’s strongest seven teams take each other on from Friday.

This comes a fortnight after rugby resumed in the country following a six-month period of inactivity. On Super Fan Saturday at Loftus nine days ago the Bulls, under new director of rugby Jake White, swept passed the Sharks, the team who led the way and were riding high in the early rounds of the Super Rugby competition earlier this year, while the Stormers pipped the Lions.

Now, just days after many of the country’s leading players teamed up for the festival match at Newlands when Green and Gold ‘Bok’ sides clashed in a mini national trial, it is back to the provincial game.

Kicking things off on Friday (7pm) will be the Sharks and Lions in Durban. Home-town coach Sean Everitt would have had plenty to think about after his side’s mauling at the hands of the Bulls at Loftus not too long ago (49-28), but on home soil he’ll back his men to come good in round one of the new competition.

The Lions, though, have been good travellers to Durban in the past and besides warming up against the Stormers at Super Fan Saturday, they also played against the Pumas this last weekend, and won, which would have been a big confidence-builder.

It should be an intriguing affair, with most of the players on both sides now a little more battle-hardened and match-fit than was the case two weeks ago in Pretoria.

On Saturday, the Cheetahs – stung by being kicked out of Pro Rugby, and also overlooked to play in Super Fan Saturday – host the Pumas at 4.30pm and they’ll no doubt be keen to make a big statement after what’s gone on in local rugby in the last few weeks with regards to the four Super Rugby sides getting “promoted” to Pro Rugby in Europe from next year.

Hawies Fourie’s team warmed up with a good win against Griquas, and with the likes of Ruan Pienaar and Frans Steyn in the mix, they’ll be the favourites to start with a win.

In the late game Saturday, White’s Bulls host Griquas and there’s likely to be only one result come 9pm: a win for the former Bok coach and his charges.

White’s team – brimming with confidence and players of high quality – looked unstoppable and a class apart on Super Fan Saturday and it seems already that they’re the favourites to dominate the new-look rugby scene.

Scott Mathie, the new coach of Griquas, is a passionate and well-respected rugby man, but his side will do well to challenge the Bulls first up, at Loftus.

The Stormers have a bye in the first round.

Fixtures this weekend

Friday: Sharks v Lions (7pm)

Saturday: Cheetahs v Pumas (4.30pm), Bulls v Griquas (7pm)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.