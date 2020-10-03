 
 
Springbok Showdown at Newlands: Who we think will win

Rugby 1 hour ago

There are some wonderful match-ups across the teams, with Green’s backs looking stronger, but Gold’s forwards perhaps having the edge in that department.

Rudolph Jacobs and Ken Borland
03 Oct 2020
07:33:09 AM
Springbok Showdown at Newlands: Who we think will win

Young Kade Wolhuter was still at school last year when Elton Jantjies was winning the Rugby World Cup with the Springboks. Today in Cape Town the two men are team-mates, playing for the Bok Green team. Picture: Getty Images

It has been hyped up as a mini Bok trial, a match to test the younger players against and alongside the seasoned campaigners. It is Green versus Gold, World Cup winner against excited rookie. And here’s who we think will win in the farewell to Newlands Stadium … Why Green team will win, according to Jacobs Steered by the strong leadership in the form of inspirational national captain Siya Kolisi could give the Green lineup the slight edge. Combinations might initially not function very smoothly, but Kolisi has a strong core to lean on as backup in the form of...

