Springbok Showdown at Newlands: Who we think will win

It has been hyped up as a mini Bok trial, a match to test the younger players against and alongside the seasoned campaigners. It is Green versus Gold, World Cup winner against excited rookie. And here’s who we think will win in the farewell to Newlands Stadium …

Why Green team will win, according to Jacobs

Steered by the strong leadership in the form of inspirational national captain Siya Kolisi could give the Green lineup the slight edge.

Combinations might initially not function very smoothly, but Kolisi has a strong core to lean on as backup in the form of Lions captain Elton Jantjies, Bulls captain Duane Vermeulen, flank Arno Botha, and centre Frans Steyn – all senior players who will show the way.

For Jantjies, this is a big occasion as he is the preferred choice to take over from the injured first choice No 10 Handre Pollard and his game management and composure under pressure will come under the spotlight. He is up to the task though.

It will also be decisive how Jantjies combines with the livewire, but inexperienced Sharks scrumhalf, Sanele Nohamba, while Steyn’s midfield combination with the sparkling Wandisile Simelane could be one of the features of the contest. There’s power and skill in those areas, and these players will ask many questions of the Gold’s defence.

Also, the Green side have a potent back three in fullback Gianni Lombard and try-hungry wings Yaw Penxe and Malcolm Jaer who could thrive in what is expected to be Barbarian-style rugby.

The bench though could sway matters in the Green team’s favour with with loose-forwards Juarno Augustus and Junior Pokomela, and especially young lock JJ van der Mescht, eager to show what they can do. The young and exciting flyhalf Kade Wolhuter will also be hungry for some action.

Why Gold team will win, according to Borland

The only way the Gold team is going to be able to stop a more experienced and powerful Green side from winning is if they are able to block their momentum right up front, from source.

Given enough front-foot ball, the likes of Elton Jantjies and Francois Steyn are going to control the game and the classy Green loose trio of Duane Vermeulen, Siya Kolisi and Arno Botha are going to have a field day.

But where Gold does have an edge is in the front row, where the country’s best loosehead prop, the beefy Steven Kitshoff, will be up against an inexperienced tighthead in Luan de Bruin. Gold’s tighthead is the well-travelled Ruan Dreyer, whose tussle with Ox Nche will be intriguing. But Gold simply have to dominate the scrums to have a chance.

The other avenue in which they can frustrate the Green team is by slowing their momentum at the breakdowns through hardman openside flank Marco van Staden. He is very difficult to shift once he gets his sights on ruck ball and if he is allowed free rein then he will make life difficult for Green.

