 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

No more talk of black and white Boks – only the best Boks!

Rugby 1 hour ago

It’s not an official Springbok squad, but the large number of black players in the group to play in the Green versus Gold match on Saturday shows that rugby in South Africa has turned the corner.

Jacques van der Westhuyzen
02 Oct 2020
12:38:30 PM
PREMIUM!
No more talk of black and white Boks – only the best Boks!

The World Cup winners were lead by Siya Kolisi in Japan last year. Picture: Getty Images

Has South African rugby turned the corner? Are the Springboks, once considered a white boys club, finally transformed and welcoming to all – black and white? I believe so. I believe that under the guidance of Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, and head coach Jacques Nienaber, South African rugby has finally left the divided past exactly there. The change has taken longer than many would have liked it to, but there has been change, and significantly at that. In the last two years fans and coaches and administrators have finally taken the blinkers off and realised that picking black players...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebs & viral #TrumpHasCovid – the best reactions to Donald and Melania testing positive

World Donald and Melania Trump in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19

Covid-19 Western Cape already in preparation for possible second Covid-19 wave

Covid-19 Is National Ventilator Project a ‘slightly delayed’ success, or massive failure?

Courts High court dismisses Peterson Siyaya’s case, slaps him with costs order



today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.