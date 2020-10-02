Boks Showdown: The selections that have piqued our interest

Several interesting, almost unexpected, selections have been made for the Green versus Gold Springboks Showdown at Newlands on Saturday and here we take a closer look at some of those … Green Squad Luan de Bruin (prop) The strong, but relative unknown Cheetahs tighthead prop was one of the big surprises in the naming of the two squads. However, De Bruin was strongly recommended by scrum coach Daan Human to National Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus. He could face a big battle coming up against Bok strongman Steven Kitshoff, who will be playing for the Gold side. Wandile Simelane (centre)...

Several interesting, almost unexpected, selections have been made for the Green versus Gold Springboks Showdown at Newlands on Saturday and here we take a closer look at some of those …

Green Squad

Luan de Bruin (prop)

The strong, but relative unknown Cheetahs tighthead prop was one of the big surprises in the naming of the two squads. However, De Bruin was strongly recommended by scrum coach Daan Human to National Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus. He could face a big battle coming up against Bok strongman Steven Kitshoff, who will be playing for the Gold side.

Wandile Simelane (centre)

The nippy centre is undoubtedly one of the finest talents to have emerged on the rugby scene in the last few years. A sign of his high marketing value was seen by how hard the Lions fought to retain his services after the Stormers wanted him in Cape Town. Simelane’s credentials will be tested as he comes up against the captain and centre of the Gold side, Lukhanyo Am.

Malcolm Jaer (left wing)

The lightning fast winger deserves to be given a chance on the big stage to show his worth and huge potential. As the coach of the Green side and Bok backline coach Mzwandile Stick pointed out, size is not important if Jaer is ablew to produce the kind of rugby similar to someone like Cheslin Kolbe, who has emerged as one of the leading players in world rugby.

Gold

Rosko Specman (wing)

The BlitzBok star player could use this stage to prove he is a better player than perceived by those in Pretoria after he was deemed surplus to requirements at the Bulls. His brilliant footwork, which stunned Sevens audiences world-wide, is a sight to behold when in full flight and in his stride and his dual with Jaer could be breathtaking.

Rikus Pretorius (centre)

For too long the talented youngster had to play in the shadow of the prominent Bok and Stormers centre Damian de Allende, who has since parted to play in Munster, Ireland. The former junior star, however, has incredible vision on attack and a great ability to read opposition play, while giving nothing away in defence. Pretorius and Lukhanyo Am though will be measured in midfield against the formidable Frans Steyn and Wandisile Simelane.

Nizaam Carr (flank):

The former Bok and Stormers playmaking and multi-skilled flank recently returned from England to join the Bulls and made an immediate impact. His combination with Marco van Staden and Sikhumbuzo Notshe is more aimed at linking and speeding up the game while their opposition in Green, Siya Kolisi, Arno Botha and big Duane Vermeulen will be more focused on a structured approach. It’ll be a battle of two contrasting styles.

