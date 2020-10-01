Notshe relishing the chance of going head to head with Bok star Vermeulen

Ace Sharks eighthman Sikhumbuzo Notshe is relishing the chance of going up against his former Stormers team-mate and mentor and Bok ironman Duane Vermeulen in the Springbok Showdown at Newlands this Saturday.

The two No 8s will be in opposing camps with Notshe playing for the Gold side and Vermeulen the Green team.

Vermeulen will form a formidable all-Bok backrow combination with captain Siya Kolisi and the impressive and now injury-free Arno Botha.

Notshe, who joined the Sharks from the Stormers at the end of last year and was in sublime form for the Durban side earlier this year, will form a combination with Bulls flankers Marco van Staden and Nizaam Carr, also a former Stormer.

“I learned a lot from Duane when I was still at the Stormers and it will be tough going up against World Cup winning loose forwards like Siya and Duane,” said Notshe.

“Arno is also an experienced campaigner, having also played for the Boks before,” he said.

Notshe though expressed confidence in his team’s back-row.

“We have an exciting combo with Nemo (Carr), Marco and myself having also played for the Boks in the past and while we might not have the Green team’s experience in the back-row, it’s always good to go up against the best and enjoy the challenge.

“The teams’ combinations are so different and the styles of play different too, with Marco good on the ground and me and Nemo playing more of a roving role,” he said.

Notshe described it as special to be back in the national set-up, with the last time he was involved in the Bok environment in 2018.

“It’s good to see old faces, former Stormers team-mates, and obviously with the addition of some new guys as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, regular Bok hooker Bongi Mbonambi described being back in the Bok set-up for the first time since the World Cup win in November last year as special and said it is encouraging to see the young guys stepping up.

“It’s fantastic for a few young guys to be picked at this level to learn about the Bok culture,” he said.

“It would have been awesome for them to attend the team meetings and a new world would have opened up for them after listening to what coach Jacques Nienaber, (and assistant coaches) Mzwandile Stick and Deon Davids have shared this week.”

Saturday’s match between Green and Gold kicks off at 5pm.

