Six ‘Boks’ who’ll want to tick the right boxes in Showdown

This weekend’s Springbok Showdown will pit some of the classiest and most experienced campaigners against a bunch of hopeful and hugely talented players, which could result in a feast of rugby.

Ken Borland
01 Oct 2020
08:50:23 AM
Former schoolboy star Gianni Lombard gets a chance to show what he can do in higher company. Picture: Getty Images

There is a good blend of youth and experience on show in this Saturday’s Green versus Gold match at Newlands but, according to the writer, it is the six men listed here who will perhaps have the most eyes on them. Kick-off on Saturday is 5pm. Ruan Dreyer (Gold) World Cup-winning tighthead prop Frans Malherbe still has his haters despite being the country’s best scrummager, with some people saying he ate all the pies. Malherbe is now injured, which has opened the way for former Springbok Ruan Dreyer to start in the No 3 jersey for the Gold team. The...

