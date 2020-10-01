Six ‘Boks’ who’ll want to tick the right boxes in Showdown

There is a good blend of youth and experience on show in this Saturday’s Green versus Gold match at Newlands but, according to the writer, it is the six men listed here who will perhaps have the most eyes on them. Kick-off on Saturday is 5pm. Ruan Dreyer (Gold) World Cup-winning tighthead prop Frans Malherbe still has his haters despite being the country’s best scrummager, with some people saying he ate all the pies. Malherbe is now injured, which has opened the way for former Springbok Ruan Dreyer to start in the No 3 jersey for the Gold team. The...

There is a good blend of youth and experience on show in this Saturday’s Green versus Gold match at Newlands but, according to the writer, it is the six men listed here who will perhaps have the most eyes on them. Kick-off on Saturday is 5pm.

Ruan Dreyer (Gold)

World Cup-winning tighthead prop Frans Malherbe still has his haters despite being the country’s best scrummager, with some people saying he ate all the pies. Malherbe is now injured, which has opened the way for former Springbok Ruan Dreyer to start in the No 3 jersey for the Gold team. The dangerous Steven Kitshoff is at loosehead and it will be interesting to see whether Dreyer performs like the tighthead who was given such a hard time by Kitshoff on SuperFan Saturday or like the Lions strongman who played for the Springboks in 2016.

Wandisile Simelane (Green)

The career of the former SA U-20 star has not been meeting expectations at the Lions largely due to the lack of faith shown in him by his own union. Now, with the backing of Springbok backline coach Mzwandile Stick, Simelane has a big stage to show his talents as he comes face-to-face with World Cup hero Lukhanyo Am, the captain of the Gold team and one of the world’s best outside centres.

JD Schickerling (Green)

Schickerling is uncapped at Springbok level but is highly-rated in the Cape and for good reason. The 25-year-old lock is starting to become a standout player in the powerful Stormers squad – not only is he a persistent threat in the lineouts, but he is also always in the reckoning whenever there’s some grunt work to be done in the tight. There is an injury crisis in the second row at Springbok level at the moment and Schickerling is poised to make his move.

Rikus Pretorius (Gold)

Another man with a growing reputation in the Cape, and deservedly so. Pretorius is 21-years-old now and is starting to bulk up and become a real physical presence at inside centre. But he also boasts an ever-expanding suite of skills and his deft touches could form a thrilling partnership with arguably the most skilful centre in the country in Lukhanyo Am.

Marco van Staden (Gold)

Van Staden is the classic fetcher who has a great nose for turnover ball and hits hard in the tackle. It’s going to be interesting to see how far he gets under new Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber if the Bulls man can stay fit for an extended period. The Springboks did not play with a typical openside flank when Rassie Erasmus was coach, but it’s a position that is still very important in this age of high-tempo rugby.

Gianni Lombard (Green)

Lombard was a dazzling star for one of the most larney rugby schools in the country – Paarl Boys High – and is undoubtedly a player of great skill and playmaking ability. But he has been played here, there and everywhere in the backline and so has battled to make his mark after three years of senior rugby with the Lions, injuries not helping either. On Saturday he gets a chance at fullback on the grand stage of Newlands. Will he show he belongs in more esteemed company?

