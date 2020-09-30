‘Each player will bring his own special X-factor to the Springbok Showdown’

Saturday’s Springbok Showdown will feature several young prospects who are just old enough to avoid needing legal guardians, but the respective coaches of the Green and Gold teams – Mzwandile Stick and Deon Davids – have ensured that those rookies are surrounded by experience as they come under the spotlight at Newlands.

Stick’s Green XV features raw but exciting backline players in fullback Gianni Lombard, wings Yaw Penxe and Malcolm Jaer, and outside centre Wandisile Simelane. Scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba has already proven himself at senior level, but it is worth remembering he is still only 21-years-old.

But steering the Green XV backline are two players of immense experience and match-winning pedigree in inside centre Francois Steyn and flyhalf Elton Jantjies.

Similarly, the Gold XV is captained by the seasoned World Cup winner Lukhanyo Am and also boasts Courtnall Skosan, who has played 77 Super Rugby games and 12 Tests for South Africa, on the wing.

“We wanted to make sure that some promising youngsters are given a fair opportunity, guys who have come all through our junior structures,” Stick said on Wednesday at the team announcement for the Springbok Showdown.

“But then we have also put guys around them from the World Cup squad, so that will be a real boost for them. The guys coming through our junior system – that’s our future – but the main thing is to select youngsters with experience alongside them.

“They are our future and you don’t want to throw them into the deep end, so Simelane has Steyn next to him, Nohamba and Elton Jantjies are our halfbacks. The other team has Lukhanyo Am playing in midfield with Rikus Pretorius. We tried to select a good balance, make sure we also select experienced guys like Siya Kolisi and Duane Vermeulen, so we give those youngsters the best possible opportunity for them to impress.”

“All over, spread from numbers one to 15, there are special talents. Each player brings his own special X-factor and there should be some really good battles. At eighthman Sikhumbuzo Notshe against Duane Vermeulen, who is a very experienced campaigner, is going to be a great match-up and the battle between the nines and 10s should be very interesting. Plus Simelane is up against one of the best outside centres in the world in Am, so I’m looking forward to that battle,” Davids added.

Davids was also delighted to have the services of two of the brightest young talents at flyhalf, naming Stormers prospect Damian Willemse as his starting 10 and Sharks star Curwin Bosch on the Gold bench.

“Curwin has come back from injury really well and he was certainly in contention to start. We are privileged to have such talent in our flyhalves and I’m happy to have both, we can use them differently for different situations. Both have a huge future and I’m excited to see how they respond on Saturday.

“We look at the Green team and our strengths, but also their weaknesses, and try and build on that, that will be significant in terms of our approach. But I just want the players to express themselves, apply good fundamentals and, against very tough opposition, just play to the best of their ability. We are in a very special environment, with coaches who are very good at what they do,” Davids said.

Teams

Springbok Green: Gianni Lombard, Yaw Penxe, Wandisile Simelane, Francois Steyn, Malcolm Jaer, Elton Jantjies, Sanele Nohamba, Duane Vermeulen, Arno Botha, Siya Kolisi (captain), Hyron Andrews, JD Schickerling, Luan de Bruin, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Replacements – Schalk Erasmus, Kwenzo Blose, Thomas du Toit, JJ van der Mescht, Juarno Augustus, Junior Pokomela, Embrose Papier, Manie Libbok, Jeremy Ward, Kade Wolhuter.

Springbok Gold: Warrick Gelant, Rosko Specman, Lukhanyo Am (captain), Rikus Pretorius, Courtnall Skosan, Damian Willemse, Herschel Jantjies, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Nizaam Carr, Marco van Staden, Marvin Orie, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Dreyer, Scarra Ntubeni, Steven Kitshoff. Replacements – Dylan Richardson, Dylan Smith, Carlü Sadie, Jason Jenkins, James Venter, Vincent Tshituka, Ivan van Zyl, Curwin Bosch, Werner Kok, Manuel Rass.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.