Stick surprised by Covid-19 positive case in Boks squad

It was with great concern that they had learned that flank Oupa Mohoje had tested positive for Covid-19, said Mzwandile Stick, the coach of the Green team that will play against Gold in this weekend’s Springbok Showdown at Newlands.

Stick was forced to make three changes to his team after Mohoje tested positive for Covid-19.

Although the Cheetahs loose-forward is asymptomatic, as a precautionary measure prop Trevor Nyakane has withdrawn from the match after being in close contact with Mohoje.

“Players aren’t sharing rooms as we we’re trying to reduce the risk of infection of Covid-19,” said Stick. “But we all understand Covid-19 is out there.”

“It is a surprise about Oupa, but everyone else was tested and those tests all came back negative,” he said.

Stick said this weekend’s match was about showcasing South Africa’s great talent, among the young group in action being the surprise choice of Cheetahs tighthead prop, Luan de Bruin.

“This game is all about opportunity,” he said. “Unfortunately Frans (Malherbe, injured) and Trevor (Nyakane) are out, but it’s great to see Luan get a chance. Daan (Human, scrum coach) knows him very well and that’s why he gets a chance,” said Stick.

Stick said the omission (due to a missed flight) of exciting Bulls wing and Sevens star Kurt-Lee Arendse was a unfortunate. “Kurt-Lee’s issue proves that we as Bok coaches also make mistakes. He was impressive for the Bulls last weekend,” said Stick.

“I would have loved to see him play but then he missed his flight and Rassie (Erasmus, Director of Rugby) had to make the call,” he said.

“Life is all about opportunities and maybe the time wasn’t right for him, but we will still consider him in the future,” he said.

Stick said he was excited to see the exciting wingers Malcolm Jaer and Yaw Penxe in action. “I have worked with Malcolm and Yaw before at the Kings. Malcolm was a star at the Cheetahs and Yaw did very well in a Kings team that was struggling. He scored good tries while I also coached him at the Junior Boks,” said Stick.

Springbok Green: 15 – Gianni Lombard, 14 – Yaw Penxe, 13 – Wandisile Simelane, 12 – Frans Steyn, 11 – Malcolm Jaer, 10 – Elton Jantjies, 9 – Sanele Nohamba, 8 – Duane Vermeulen, 7 – Arno Botha, 6 – Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 – Hyron Andrews, 4 – JD Schickerling, 3 – Luan de Bruin, 2 – Bongi Mbonambi, 1 – Ox Nche

Replacements: 16 – Schalk Erasmus, 17 – Kwenzo Blose, 18 – Thomas du Toit, 19 – JJ van der Mescht, 20 – Juarno Augustus, 21 – Junior Pokomela, 22 – Embrose Papier, 23 – Manie Libbok, 24 – Jeremy Ward, 25 – Kade Wolhuter

Springbok Gold: 15 – Warrick Gelant, 14 – Rosko Specman, 13 – Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 – Rikus Pretorius, 11 – Courtnall Skosan, 10 – Damian Willemse, 9 – Herschel Jantjies, 8 – Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 – Nizaam Carr, 6 – Marco van Staden, 5 – Marvin Orie, 4 – Salmaan Moerat, 3 – Ruan Dreyer, 2 – Scarra Ntubeni, 1 – Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: 16 – Dylan Richardson, 17 – Dylan Smith, 18 – Carlü Sadie, 19 – Jason Jenkins, 20 – James Venter, 21 – Vincent Tshituka, 22 – Ivan van Zyl, 23 – Curwin Bosch, 24 – Werner Kok, 25 – Manuel Rass

