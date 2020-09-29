Fixtures released as local teams gear up for Super Rugby Unlocked

The domestic rugby season will burst back into life next month, with seven weeks of high-calibre local action on the cards as Super Rugby returns – Unlocked!

After going into lockdown with the rest of South Africa at the end of March, the sport returns with three added teams and a unique finale in November.

The four existing Super Rugby sides – Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers – will be joined by the Cheetahs, Pumas and Griquas, with all 21 matches set to be broadcast live on SuperSport.

The season will resume at 7pm on October 9 when the Sharks take on the Lions in Durban, while the following day the Cheetahs and Bulls will host the Pumas and Griquas respectively.

The Stormers have a bye in the opening round, but they will host the Lions the following week when the men from Johannesburg face the Capetonians at Newlands.

“We’d like to thank all our stakeholders in getting to this point,” said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

“It has been an extremely trying time… but we are able to resume rugby with a really exciting series of matches featuring the best players in the country.

“We have had to make some major format changes and look at creative ways to look after everyone’s needs but we think between now and the end of the season – which will only be in January next year – we will provide rugby and entertainment to excite the fans once more.”

Super Rugby Unlocked concludes on November 21.

The team at the top of the standings will be crowned Vodacom Super Rugby Unlocked champions, after which all log points will be transferred to the Currie Cup, with fixtures expected to be announced in due course.

