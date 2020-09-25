Lions-Stormers preview: Coach Cash banking on a change in fortunes

South Africa’s four Super Rugby teams return to competitive rugby on Saturday in an exciting double header at Loftus Versfeld, where the Vodacom Super Fan Saturday will restart the local season that was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hosts, the Bulls, kick off proceedings against the Sharks at 4.30pm, and the Lions face the Stormers at 7pm.

Here is what I want to get out of the second game, between the Lions and Stormers.

What I am hoping to see from the Lions?

The Lions inspired their fans with their enterprising rugby when they played in three Super Rugby finals, but that enterprise has sadly lacked over the last two years. It is hoped that they will rediscover their zest, having done some introspection during the break, and at the same time show greater energy up-front. They have beefed up their forward stocks with the return of Jaco Kriel and Ruan Dreyer, and hopefully they make a big impact. The acquisition of Burger Odendaal at centre should also shore up their leaky defence.

What I am hoping to see from the Stormers?

The Stormers have for many years shown a tendency to underperform when they play away from Newlands and it is hoped they will now also excel away from home. Fans fans will also be hoping that flyhalf Damian Willemse can finally rise to the level that they know he is capable of to get their gifted backline going, with the likes of promising Rikus Pretorius and the highly rated Dan du Plessis in midfield. The Stormers are capable of being more than a forward-orientated side and it’s time they thrilled the crowds again.

Who I am excited to see in action for the Lions

The return of star Bok flanker Jaco Kriel could ignite the Lions. His absence was severely felt over the last two seasons and, together with a bunch of new signings, hopefully his reintroduction in the team will lift the level of energy – and performance. Lions coach Cash van Rooyen is also looking forward to seeing the new midfield combination of Burger Odendaal and Wandisile Simelane. “Burger is a nice physical inside centre with loads of experience and Wandi has that X-factor to beat one-on-one defenders,” said Van Rooyen. “But we are also eager to see the second midfield combination of Dan Kriel and Manny Rass who could form a similar threat,” he said.

Who I am excited to see in the Stormers team

The return of right wing Leolin Zas is eagerly awaited by the men from the Western Cape after he left for the Sharks in 2017 but was plagued by recurring injury spells. Also, the performance of flanker Jaco Coetzee could be key for the Stormers and his combination with Ernst van Rhyn and captain Siya Kolisi could have a massive influence on the outcome of the match. The biggest match-winner for the Capetonians though might, however, come in the form of ace scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, while coach John Dobson is also excited to introduce a few youngsters. “We have a couple of youngsters that people might not have seen and we want to blood them at this level,” he said.

How I see things unfolding in this match

For the Lions it will almost count as a home game being up on the Highveld but the altitude factor might not be such a big influence with the late kickoff of 7pm. Lion boss Cash van Rooyen alerted to the fact that the Stormers have a big and powerful pack and always bring a huge physical presence where props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe could pose a big threat to the Lions. The high tempo the Lions are expected to bring to this game could swing matters in their favour, but then their defence needs to be top-drawer.

