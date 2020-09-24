Five key areas for Dobson as Stormers gear up for return

The Bulls will challenge the Sharks in the first game, with the Lions playing against the Stormers in the second clash, and all teams are expected to use a rolling substitute system with squads featuring in the region of 28 players.

Confident opponents

“The Lions have made a lot of acquisitions during the lockdown period,” Dobson said.

“So they will be confident, but we are really well prepared and will give it a full go.

Excited players

“Obviously we are looking forward to it. I think Lions/Stormers games are always exciting matches.

“Up on the Highveld where there’s a lot of space, we could see a fast-pacef game and they are obviously a very fit team.”

Challenging conditions

“We have been training on wet and heavy fields down here (in Cape Town).

“So it’s going to be a bit of a challenge for us to play against a high-tempo team like them at altitude and after such a long break, but we are just really thrilled to be back on the field.”

Quality team

“We have a pretty reasonably side, with not a massive injury list, and we are just keen

“We know the Lions will move the ball around, and try to play with a massive tempo, but we have been working really hard and hope to make our faithful fans proud.”

Player welfare

Dobson admits there is a potential injury risk but the Stormers are hoping to bring most of their players.

“As well as a couple of youngsters that people might not have seen, to blood them at that level.

“We don’t know what the international programme for the rest of the year will look like, and if the Springboks are not available, those guys will have to do the job in their place.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.