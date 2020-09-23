Catching up, Part Two: All you need to know about the Sharks and Stormers

It has been six months since we last saw the four local Super Rugby teams in action.

They will be back at it this weekend, however, in a festival of rugby at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria when the Lions take on the Stormers and the Bulls host the Sharks.

Here is part two, featuring the Sharks and Stormers, as The Citizen takes an in-depth look at everything you need to know about your favourite team; from what sort of form they were in before the Covid suspension and what they did during lockdown, to who their key players will be in the restart.

Sharks

What they did right before the break:

Under new coach Sean Everitt, who had taken over from Rob du Preez, the Sharks played delightful rugby and not only announced themselves as the top local team but they also led the combined Super Rugby log. They enjoyed a successful tour to Australasia where they suffered just one defeat – their only loss in the six games they played before the break. With the input of attack coach Brent Janse van Rensburg, the Sharks could again be the team to beat.

What wasn’t up to scratch before the break:

To be honest, there wasn’t all that much to moan about, and coach Sean Everitt wouldn’t have been happy about the suspension of all sport. The Sharks were on a good run and had built up some nice momentum and the coach would have wanted them to continue playing.

What’s changed in the last six months:

While they have only recently returned to contact training the injury bogey has already struck, with fullback Aphelele Fassi ruled out for a long time with a shoulder problem. Star wings in Makazole Mapimpi, S’bu Nkosi and Madosh Tambwe are also not available for the restart, while there is also doubt over hooker Kerron van Vuuren. The Sharks though have good depth and will look to build on what they achieved earlier this year.

What can we expect from them:

Without Makazole Mapimpi, who is set to play for the NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes in Japan under former Lions coach Johan Ackermann, the Sharks are without arguably their biggest attacking weapon, but under Sean Everitt they would have made contingency plans. We can also expect to see more of the likes of flank James Venter and loose-forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe, who played big roles in the campaign earlier this year.

Who will be the key man:

Since the appointment of centre Lukhanyo Am as team captain, the Bok midfielder has built on his superb showing at last year’s World Cup. His leadership style must have something to do with the Sharks’ success story so far, so he will remain a key figure going forward. Am’s midfielder partnership with Jeremy Ward or Marius Louw has also been impressive following the departure of Andre Esterhuizen to England.

Stormers

What they did right before the break:

The Stormers appointed a new coach in John Dobson, who took over from former Bok midfielder Robbie Fleck. Initially there were very positive signs under the new boss, especially when they won their first four matches on the trot, including keeping the Hurricanes and Bulls scoreless in their opening two matches. They also won a humdinger against the Lions, with Ruan Nel scoring the match-winner.

What wasn’t up to scratch before the break:

After their initial promising start they then however slightly went off the rails by losing their next two games in a row, against the Blues at Newlands and the Sharks at Kings Park – exposing potential weaknesses in their defensive structures. They also, sadly, suffered some key injury setbacks with the likes of skipper Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Bongi Mbonambi and scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies ruled out of action.

What’s changed in the last six months:

The financial and administrative woes in Cape Town have been well documented, but the good news is the Stormers managed to hold on to their World Cup winners and senior players, with the exception of prop Wilco Louw and lock Cobus Wiese, who have decided to further their careers in England. Also, with the exception of flank Pieter-Steph du Toit, the other previously injured men have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection from this week.

What can we expect from them:

The Stormers have always proved to be near invincible playing at home and with this being their last campaign at the historical Newlands, they will want to make it count before their move to the Cape Town Stadium in Green Point next season. They have, however, not always boasted a good record on the road and improving this will be one of coach John Dobson’s main objectives before they can start dreaming of winning some silverware – whether it is the local Super Rugby or the Currie Cup.

Who will be the key man:

On most other occasions one would have pointed to Bok star Pieter-Steph du Toit as their most valuable player, but now that he is set to return only during the later stages of Super Rugby Unlocked, one has to identify livewire scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies as their key player. He had a dream 2019 debut season for the Boks, scoring twice in his debut Test against the Wallabies at Ellis Park, while also scoring the decider in the dying seconds against the All Blacks on Kiwi soil just a week later.

