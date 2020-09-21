The long journey back: The masks will finally come off for rugby’s return

The masks will be put to one side – and rugby will be played again.

It’s been six months; a long six months.

In late March, the players were first required to stay indoors and train alone at home. Those who didn’t have proper gym equipment couldn’t do much. Many did nothing.

For others, it was a case of doing good old push-ups and sit-ups, and for the lucky ones, rowing on a machine or running on a treadmill. Elton Jantjies was able to punch a boxing bag, while Ross Cronje – because he lives out in the country on a plot – was able to run properly, and not around a house or complex.

It was tough in the beginning. There were zoom meetings with team-mates and coaches, and no-one knew when things would get better, or if they’d get better.

Then, things did improve. Players were allowed to train at a home base again; in the Lions’ case Emirates Airline Park. They were able to use the gym and they trained on the field, in small groups of five, though no-one was allowed to make contact with anyone else.

Finally, as South Africa slowly reached its Covid peak and the numbers began to drop, rugby players were given permission to make contact and life, as professional sportsmen, almost returned to normal.

It’s been like that for a few weeks now, but rugby will finally return to action this weekend, with the four Super Rugby sides set to clash in a festival day at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

There will be excitement, but there will also still be concerns. Jantjies, the Lions captain, for one, is cautious about returning to action.

“We’re all still very aware (of the dangers of the coronavirus),” the flyhalf recently said in an interview with The Citizen.

The World Cup winner is one of not too many who still prefer to wear a mask in training.

“It’s tough; it makes breathing difficult, but it’s the best for everyone,” he said.

“No-one knows who is carrying (the virus). It’s better to be safe.”

Wearing a mask as a backline player is one thing, but to do it as a forward, and especially as a front-row man who is required to scrum and get stuck in at ruck and maul time, is quite another. It’s been a tough few weeks for the big men up front.

“It’s very uncomfortable (to have to wear a mask) and scrum,” said Lions prop Sti Sithole.

“And then add in a scrum cap to the mix and it’s a nightmare. Some guys are used to wearing a scrum cap and have only had to get accustomed to the mask, but for some it’s been a double whammy.”

Sithole continued to explain the difficulties of training with a mask.

“It’s extremely hot and uncomfortable. You can hardly breath at times,” he said.

The good news is that players won’t be required to wear masks when they return to action this week.

Rugby, however, will be played in empty stadiums without fans, and with only the necessary people in attendance. Regular Covid testing will be part and parcel of the return deal, and training and match days won’t quite be the same as before.

It’s been a challenging six months for the players, coaches and unions, and it could take years before things get back to where they were in February.

Indeed, it’s going to be a long and slow healing process, but at least things are getting better and, for many, the return of rugby will be a major shot in the arm.

