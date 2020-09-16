Gallery: Local rugby teams prepare for a return to action

Following weeks of training in small groups and more recently being allowed to make and take contact, rugby in this country is expected to start up again next weekend with all four Super Rugby sides in action at Loftus Versveld in Pretoria.
The following week a new North-versus-South clash is likely to happen, before the Currie Cup gets underway.
The four Super Rugby teams – the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers – as well as the Cheetahs, Griquas and Pumas, are scheduled to play each other home and away until early December of January in a new domestic competition.
The Springbok players are expected to play in the first part of the competition, but then join up to prepare for the Rugby Championship, which will take place in Australia in November and December.
Here, for your enjoyment, are some pictures of the Sharks and Stormers players in action in training over the last two days.
Herschel Jantjies during a Stormers training session at the High Performance Centre in Cape Town this week. Picture: Gallo Images
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 15: General view during the DHL Stormers training session at High Performance Centre on September 15, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 15: Steven Kitshoff during the DHL Stormers training session at High Performance Centre on September 15, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 15: Sanele Nohamba of the Cell C Sharks during the Cell C Sharks training session at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on September 15, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 15: Werner Kok of the Cell C Sharks and Celimpilo Gumede go for the ball during the Cell C Sharks training session at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium on September 15, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.