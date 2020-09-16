Gallery: Local rugby teams prepare for a return to action

Following weeks of training in small groups and more recently being allowed to make and take contact, rugby in this country is expected to start up again next weekend with all four Super Rugby sides in action at Loftus Versveld in Pretoria.

The following week a new North-versus-South clash is likely to happen, before the Currie Cup gets underway.

The four Super Rugby teams – the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers – as well as the Cheetahs, Griquas and Pumas, are scheduled to play each other home and away until early December of January in a new domestic competition.

The Springbok players are expected to play in the first part of the competition, but then join up to prepare for the Rugby Championship, which will take place in Australia in November and December.

Here, for your enjoyment, are some pictures of the Sharks and Stormers players in action in training over the last two days.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.