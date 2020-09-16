Bok wing Dyantyi to know his fate in the coming days

More than a year after his world came crumbling down, Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi could finally get some clarity on the doping case that has stalled his career.

After numerous postponements, Dyantyi’s hearing finally got underway on Tuesday in London, but a verdict or announcement is not expected until at least Friday.

The prospects, though, of being found not guilty remain slender after the Bok wing tested positive for three different banned substances at a national training camp in Durban more than a year ago.

Dyantyi’s mandatory B-sample also returned a positive result, which proved to be another setback for the Bok star.

The hearing, which is being done via virtual means, entered its second day on Wednesday.

The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) would lead the proceedings through their own senior lawyer who was set to question witnesses through a conference call from London.

The rest of the representatives will be physically present in a conference room, while Dyantyi is expected to bring his own defence team.

The 26-year-old Dyantyi, who scored six tries in 13 Tests for the Boks in 2018/19, also scored 13 tries in 29 Super Rugby appearances for the Lions over the same period.

Dyantyi has maintained throughout his absence from the game that he didn’t take any banned substance knowingly and that he is not guilty. He said he would fight for his survival and prove his innocence in an attempt to try and save his career.

Dyantyi was on top of the world when he was named World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player in 2018 when he was regarded as one of the Boks’ big attacking weapons. His position in the team later went to World Cup winning wing Makazole Mapimpi.

This is Dyantyi’s first offence, which may count in his favour, but the fact that three banned substances were found in his two samples could count heavily against him.

