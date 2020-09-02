Tickets open for British and Irish Lions tour to SA

The innovative ticket ballot system opened yesterday for next year’s much-anticipated British and Irish Lions tour.

The tour will see the Lions visit SA

shores for the first time since John Smit’s team won an epic series 2-1 in 2009, making amends for the Springboks’ 2-1 defeat in 1997.

There was only one route to secure tickets, SA Rugby confirmed, by entering the ballot at www.lionstour2021.co.za.

The online ballot system would be used for all eight Lions matches, including three Tests against the Boks and five other games around the country.

The tour, which was set to kick off in Cape Town on July 3, would stretch across six cities over five weeks.

Tickets were available R100 for a mid-week ticket, while the cheapest Test match ticket was priced at R500.

Supporters would limited to a maximum of eight tickets per match.

Applications would close at midnight on September 16, and successful applicants would be notified by the end of the month.

“This is the next important step for

supporters to apply online for their tickets,” said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

“More tickets will be available to home fans than to overseas fans. We want to meet them with an ‘Army of Green’ to combat the ‘Sea of Red’.”

