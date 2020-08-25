Rugby 25.8.2020 01:42 pm

World Cup winner Snyman set for long spell on sidelines

AFP
Towering South Africa lock RG Snyman faces a long spell on the sidelines after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament his Irish province Munster said. AFP/Behrouz MEHRI

RG Snyman, part of the South Africa side that won last year’s Rugby World Cup, is likely to be out for several months after his Irish province Munster announced the second-row forward had torn a knee ligament on his debut for them over the weekend.

The 25-year-old suffered the injury just seven minutes into his first appearance for Munster in their Pro14 27-25 defeat by Leinster on Saturday.

“It has been confirmed that the province’s newest debutant, RG Snyman, sustained an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) tear in the opening minutes of Saturday night’s Pro14 encounter against Leinster,” read Munster’s statement.

“The lock will meet with the specialist next to discuss surgery and management.”

The 23-times capped Snyman, a towering presence at 2.05 metres (6ft 9in), featured in every game of South Africa’s successful World Cup campaign.

Snyman, who signed on a two-year contract from Japanese outfit Honda Heat, is one of two members of the Springbok squad to join Munster with centre Damian de Allende also signing post the quadrennial showpiece.

Munster need to beat rival Irish province Connacht this weekend to secure a place in the Pro14 semi-finals.

