 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Keep your nose out of sport, Sharks boss tells minister

Rugby 2 days ago

Dubbed the ‘Sale 8’, Diamond believed the decision by eight SA players (including seven Springboks) to remain standing when team-mates took the knee, did not indicate that they did not support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Rudolph Jacobs
24 Aug 2020
07:15:32 AM
PREMIUM!
Keep your nose out of sport, Sharks boss tells minister

Nathi Mthethwa Pic: CISMedia

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa should not interfere with his team or their decisions, Sale Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond said, hitting out in defence of his players. Dubbed the “Sale 8”, Diamond believed the decision by eight SA players (including seven Springboks) to remain standing when team-mates took the knee ahead of recent English Premiership match did not indicate that they did not support the Black Lives Matter movement. The players included Sale captain Jono Ross, flyhalf Robert du Preez, scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, prop Coenie Oosthuizen, hooker Akker van der Merwe, lock Jeanluc du Preez, fellow lock Loos de...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
SA cricket squad ‘in a good space’ after culture camp 25.8.2020
‘Nobody will force me to take a knee!’, Renaldo Bothma fumes 21.8.2020
Demba Ba urges football to ‘stand up’ over China’s Uighurs 20.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Workers left in the lurch as UIF Ters payments suspended

Fitness and Wellness South Africans keen to get back to gyms, bucking global trend

Breaking News Bosasa ‘auction of the decade’ declared unlawful

Business News Financial carnage: Lockdown devastation in numbers

Politics Claims on Ace Magashule ‘fake news’, says ANC



today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.