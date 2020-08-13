Rugby 13.8.2020 03:40 pm

Stormers coach John Dobson questions mid-September return to play

Rudolph Jacobs
Stormers coach John Dobson. Picture: Gallo Images

More clarity is required, according to John Dobson, before firm plans can be put in place for a return to action.

The return of rugby is not a cut-and-dried scenario, Stormers coach John Dobson believes, with further questions being raised ahead of the sport’s anticipated resumption next month.

While the sports ministry had cleared rugby teams to return to contact training last week – once health and safety plans were approved – squads were still only allowed to train in small groups.

According to Dobson, the uncertain conditions and potential restrictions suggested a mid-September start for a domestic competition remained a grey area.

“I’ve seen the (latest) report in the government gazette and, logically, for us to play mid-September poses questions, as we can only return to full contact training in a bio-safe environment,” Dobson said.

“That could mean going into a bubble next week, which is unrealistic, as we have to have four weeks of contact training.”

With a lot of unanswered questions, and the Springboks needing to prepare for a Rugby Championship campaign later this year, Dobson felt further clarity was required.

In the meanwhile, he urged the local rugby community to remain patient.

“That clarity couldn’t yet be provided by government or SA Rugby, given the fluid nature (of the effects of the pandemic), but we have to be reasonably responsible and not see it as a crisis, and not read too much false stuff because everyone understands it is a crazy situation,” he said.

There were significant costs involved with a bio-bubble, and Dobson believed a give-and-take approach was required all-round to ensure all teams had an equal chance

“Maybe a fair solution to get rugby up and running is to go into the bubble for build-up and matches the first couple of rounds,” he said.

“And if it goes well get people out of the bubble and start testing more regularly.”

Regardless of the steps that needed to be taken, however, Dobson said his side were willing to play their part.

“If we have to go into a bubble now for a few weeks we will happily do it, and we appreciate the government and SA Rugby’s gallant efforts as we are just trying to find our feet here.”

