Rugby 13.8.2020 01:31 pm

Blitzboks are chasing Olympic gold, says coach Powell

Sport staff
Blitzboks are chasing Olympic gold, says coach Powell

The Blitzboks will have to wait another year before they can run out again in front of their home crowd at the Cape Town Sevens. Picture: Gallo Images

With the rest of the 2020 campaign scratched due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Blitzboks have turned their focus towards the 2021 season.

After regrouping in Stellenbosch this week, coach Neil Powell says the Blitzboks have set their sights on next year’s Tokyo Olympics as their long-term goal.

Powell said the Tokyo Games, postponed until July next year, remained an important date in the team’s calendar as they looked to return to the podium after securing the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“We would have returned from the Olympics a few days ago if it had not been postponed, so it’s easy to remind ourselves that it’s unfinished business,” Powell said.

“We have again pencilled that in as part of the planning for the next season, as that is one of the few confirmed dates available,” he added, after the first two legs of the 2020/21 World Rugby Sevens Series were recently cancelled.

“One thing we have on our side for now is time, and we restarted this week with that in mind.”

Springbok Sevens captain Siviwe Soyizwapi said the return of so many familiar faces was a boost to the whole squad.

The players were tested for Covid-19 on Tuesday, in line with a number of return-to-training protocols, while the team’s medical staff had also assessed the players’ physical and mental well-being.

The strength and conditioning element of training started on Wednesday.

“It is really good to see teammates again, although some only from a distance,” said Soyizwapi.

The Blitzboks were apparently working in groups of five, according to healthy and safety guidelines.

“We are adhering to the relevant guidelines and social distancing, and we all realise the importance of staying healthy in these opening weeks and making sure we do our bit with regards to the protocols,” Siyozwapi said.

“There is some time to go before we will play our first match, but just to be back with the group and to start training again is a wonderful opportunity for us to get the season going.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Olympics could have ‘limited spectators’ says Tokyo 2020 chief 30.7.2020
Cape Town Sevens called off as virus hits 2020/21 season 29.7.2020
Russian athletes should face ‘blanket ban’ in Tokyo, says whistleblower 27.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Eish! WATCH: Dad spends hours unlocking bathroom door after kids shut it with ironing board

Business News July and August UIF Ters claims open from Monday

Covid-19 SA death toll breaches 11,000 as worldwide cases top 20 million

Business News Load shedding looms this week, and for at least two more years

School Combined Matric exams: Here is the final timetable


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition