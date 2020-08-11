Vermeulen to lead the Bulls when domestic rugby returns

World Cup winning No 8 Duane Vermeulen has been handed the captaincy by new Bulls coach Jake White.

Loose forward Arno Botha and utility back Gio Aplon were also named as vice-captains in a statement on Tuesday.

While the Pretoria franchise sais it was spoiled for choice, with the likes of Trevor Nyakane, Morné Steyn, Nizaam Carr and Ivan van Zyl all being capable leaders both on and off the field, 34-year-old Vermeulen was backed due to his experience at the highest level.

“It’s a massive honour to be appointed captain of this group, especially at this exciting time when so much is expected from us,” said Vermeulen, who previously captained the Springboks and the Stormers.

“A huge thank you must go out to Jake and the management team for trusting me with this immense privilege.”

