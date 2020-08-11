Saru will make the right call on Super Rugby – Oregan Hoskins

South African rugby will follow a path that will best serve its needs and requirements, former SA Rugby Union (Saru) president Oregan Hoskins believes.

Hoskins was reacting to the news that Australia had given New Zealand a three-week deadline to react to the proposal of a new Super Rugby format that would exclude South Africa and Argentina.

Australia had shot down New Zealand’s proposal of “between two and four” Aussie teams entering a new Trans-Tasman competition with the Kiwis’ five powerhouse franchises, insisting they also wanted all five of their teams competing.

The Saru executive council, meanwhile, was set to vote at the end of the month on whether to keep SA teams in the Super Rugby competition or send them north to join the Pro14.

While Hoskins was no longer directly involved in the sport, since being succeeded as Saru president four years ago by Mark Alexander, he remained confident the organisation would make the correct decision moving forward.

“I am positive Saru will come to a decision that will strive to benefit all players and unions alike, as well as serving the rugby community in the country,” said Hoskins, who was now running a law firm in Durban.

“I strongly believe that Saru will make the correct call whether it is to stay in the south with Super Rugby or move north to join the Pro14.”

