Bok centre Lukhanyo Am remains loyal to the Sharks

Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am has extended his contract with the Sharks, with the KwaZulu-Natal union confirming the skipper would stay with the side for another two years.

“Lukhanyo Am has been locked down and reloaded with the Cell C Sharks until 2022,” the Sharks revealed on social media.

Am, who lifted the World Cup trophy with the Boks in Japan last year, was appointed Sharks captain at the start of the 2020 season, replacing veteran prop Tendai Mtawarira at the helm.

Earlier this year, according to Sport24, he had been targeted by overseas clubs during a 21-day transfer window for local players, but the 26-year-old star had opted to remain loyal to the Durban outfit.

A regular feature in the Sharks’ Super Rugby team since 2017, Am was set to continue leading the side next month, with the 2020 campaign expected to resume in mid-September.

