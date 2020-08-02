Rugby 2.8.2020 02:52 pm

Rugby players go unpaid, with Valke facing financial collapse

Wesley Botton
Rugby players go unpaid, with Valke facing financial collapse

Valke players in action against the Jaguares XV in last year's Currie Cup First Division semifinal in Potchefstroom. Picture: Gallo Images

Elite players have taken a knock, with the Valke franchise revealing that it doesn’t have money to support its staff.

Second-tier professional rugby team, the East Rand-based Valke, cannot pay its contracted players as the provincial franchise buckles under the financial pressure of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The MyPlayers union confirmed on Sunday the Valke players had not been paid their salaries last month, with the organisation struggling to stay afloat as domestic rugby remained suspended under government lockdown regulations.

Eugene Henning, the CEO of the players’ union, and Valke CEO Ettienne de Lange had informed the members of the elite rugby squad in a virtual meeting on Friday that they would not be paid for July.

“Going forward, the focus is now to support the players,” MyPlayers said in a statement.

The Valke players had been offered debt counselling assistance, support with UIF applications, access to legal advice and assistance with creditors.

MyPlayers also confirmed they would receive “immediate relief for their day-to-day household needs” through the union’s hardship fund.

“In the coming days, MyPlayers will work closely with De Lange, the management of the Valke company, as well as the union to resolve the matter and ensure payments are made to the players,” the union said.

“Following those conversations, MyPlayers will again meet with the players on Tuesday morning.”

The Valke team lifted the Vodacom Cup trophy in 2006.

Though they do not feature in the top-tier Currie Cup Premier Division or Super Rugby competitions, they reached the semifinals of the Currie Cup First Division competition last season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Valke out for hard-fought upset victory against Pumas 9.4.2016
Griffons, Valke and Leopards face tricky away challengers 2.9.2015
Line-up confirmed for Cup 5.2.2015


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Science Watch live: SpaceX craft departs International Space Station for Earth

Education Basic education dept releases amended 2020 school calendar, it wont carry into 2021

General Daily news update: Covid-19 deaths top 8,000, former minister’s wife arrested and crime stats

Politics Deputy Finance Minister asked to step down by the ANC’s Integrity Committee

Crime Former minister’s wife has been arrested – reports


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition