Cape Town Sevens called off as virus hits 2020/21 season

The annual Cape Town Sevens tournament was provisionally scheduled to be held between December 4-6.

The Dubai leg of the series – with which the Cape Town event was paired as the opening two legs of the 2020/21 campaign – had also been cancelled.

According to SA Rugby, the decision was taken in line with relevant government and international public health authority advice, with the health and well-being of the rugby community and the wider public taking precedence.

The Cape Town and Dubai tournaments were expected to return to a full series schedule next year.

“This is a very disappointing development but far from unexpected,” said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

“The Cape Town Sevens is a highly complex, international event that involves 28 men’s and women’s teams travelling from all the corners of the globe, and considering the progress of the pandemic, both here and around the world, the prospects of being able to deliver our normal spectacular were extremely slim.”

The decision followed the recently announced conclusion of the 2019/20 World Rugby Sevens Series, with New Zealand confirmed as both men’s and women’s champions.

The Blitzboks took second place in the men’s competition, while the SA Women finished 14th in the standings with a solo performance.

The Singapore, Hong Kong, London and Paris legs of the 2019/20 series had to be cancelled.

