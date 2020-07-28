Lions ready to be unleashed, says winger Skosan

With the Currie Cup expected to start in early September, the players were preparing for a return to contact training by August 15, and Skosan said they were raring to go.

“I’m looking forward to what’s lying ahead. I think it can only be

good for us,” said Skosan, who turned 29 last week.

“You basically have a few dogs you want to let loose and that’s basically what you’ll see happening when we start playing again.”

Similar to the sound environment the national team had created last season, there was likely to be tough competition for places in the Lions side when domestic action resumed, after a long list of new signings had boosted their depth.

Skosan was expected to be challenged by former Cheetahs wing Rabz Maxwane for the No 11 jumper.

“The guys are really going to go for it and we will be in a good space when we do get the green light,” said Skosan, who has scored 35 tries in 77 Super Rugby games and earned 12 Springbok caps in 2017.

In order to retain their intensity, Skosan felt it was crucial to keep working hard in whatever capacity they could.

For now, however, they were playing a waiting game.

“There’s obviously no rugby for us at the moment, so there’s not much to talk about in terms of the current state of our game,” he said.

While other countries had resumed domestic competitions, including New Zealand and Australia, Skosan was nonetheless confident that SA teams would be ready to put up a fight when given a chance.

“We will definitely see that (intensity) as soon as we start playing the next game again, whenever that might be,” he said.

“It will be a little bit different when we step back, now with the other countries starting to play, but teams are adapting to a new style and that’s exciting to see.”

